Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance at Photo Shoot for Charity Capsule Collection

By Rachel McRady‍
Meghan Markle literally can’t stop smiling!

The 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex was behind the scenes at the photo shoot for her capsule collection that will benefit the Smart Works charity. Markle shared two videos to the Sussex Royal Instagram account from the shoot. 

In the first clip, she can be seen surprising and hugging women as they show up to the shoot. In the second, she appears to be giving creative direction as she chats with the photographer, styles models, and observes the shoot with a wide grin. 

Archie's mom looks chic as she effortlessly stands in sky-high stiletto heels, skinny jeans and a button-down blue shirt from the British label With Nothing Underneath. 

Markle announced her new collection on Instagram late last month in a post about Smart Works, a charity that helps outfit women for job interviews. The former Suits star became the royal patron of Smart Works last year. 

“Throughout her visits she noticed that while the donations were plentiful, they were also notably a combination of mismatched items and colors which weren’t always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn’t necessarily ‘suit’ the job at hand: to make a woman feel confident and inspired as she walked into her job interview,” the Instagram post read. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Markle has partnered with designer Misha Nonoo and British companies John Lewis, Jigsaw, and Marks and Spencer for the collection. This is one of her first projects since returning from maternity leave.

