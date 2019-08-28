Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are happy with their current nanny for their son, 3-month-old Archie, a royal source tells ET.

ET learned in July that the couple hired a new nanny for Archie after the first two didn't work out. According to our source, the recent hire is a woman and she's been "a blessing" so far. The new nanny was seen accompanying Meghan and Harry on their recent getaway to their good friend, Elton John's, chateau in France, and is expected to accompany the couple on their upcoming royal tour of South Africa in the fall.

As for why 38-year-old Meghan and 34-year-old Harry are on their third nanny, the source says that the first nanny was let go for a "lapse in professional duties" and parted ways with the couple very quickly. Meanwhile, the second nanny was actually a night nurse and was not living in the home, the source explains.

But a new nanny isn't the only new face on Meghan and Harry's team. The source says that the couple has been beefing up their staff with multiple new appointments as they get ready for a busy fall and Meghan’s return from maternity leave, including a new private secretary replacing trusted aide Samantha Cohen.

Ahead of Archie's birth, ET learned that Meghan and Harry had recruited a reputable London agency to assist them in finding them a nanny to help raise their child. The source noted at the time that the couple wasn't opposed to an American nanny and simply wanted "what's best for their child."

In June, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET that the then-nanny to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "had to sign quite an extensive nondisclosure agreement." She also said that despite the help from a nanny, it doesn't mean that Meghan isn't facing the same sleepless nights any new mother faces.

"Meghan's been up in the night nursing, feeding on demand every few hours," Nicholl said. "Apparently he's a hungry little baby."

