Prince Harry is getting excited for his upcoming royal tour!

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the Duke of Sussex gushed over his joy about his upcoming trip to Africa with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie. During the tour later this month, the royal family will visit South Africa, while Harry will make stops in Malawi, Angola and Botswana.

"In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me," Harry is quoted as saying in the caption of the post. "Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you."

"On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa!" he sweetly added. "We’ll see all of you very soon."

In anticipation of their upcoming trip, the duke and duchess' shared Instagram account revealed that, throughout the month of September, it would follow and highlight different African causes "from local organizations working hard to better the environment, to the young leaders paving the way for a better future for the Commonwealth and beyond."

This keeps in line with what the Sussexes have done in recent months, with August focused grassroots organizations, July on environmental causes and June on pride accounts.

Back in July, following rumors that the couple planned to relocate to Africa, a source close to Harry and Meghan told ET that the duchess has been fully engaged in every step of planning their trip while she remains on maternity leave after giving birth to Archie.

The source also noted that Meghan's philanthropic work is immensely important to her and that both "the duke and duchess want to make a real impact" during their trip.

Africa is "close to Harry's heart," so that has been the focus of the plans at this stage, the source added.

"[The posting in Africa] appeals to them because they’re both quite adventurous and like the idea of spending some time abroad as a family," the source said.

Watch the video below for more on the Sussexes.

