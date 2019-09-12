Meghan Markle is recycling a beautiful pair of Princess Diana’s earrings for a special cause!

The 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex launched her Smart Set capsule collection in collaboration with Smart Works on Thursday. For the occasion, Markle arrived in pieces from the collection, including a pair of black Jigsaw trousers and a white Misha Nonoo button-down shirt. She paired the look with a thin brown belt and pumpkin-colored heels, but eyes were on her sparkly accessories -- two butterfly earrings that belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Markle last wore the jewels in October 2018, during her Royal Tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga with Prince Harry. At the time, the jewelry was particularly significant as it was the first official look she wore after announcing her pregnancy.

Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

Thursday’s event officially marked the end of her maternity leave, and her second solo project as a Duchess. The collection goes to help the Smart Works charity, which outfits women for job interviews.

In collaboration with British designers and companies like Misha Nonoo, John Lewis & Partners, Marks & Spencer, and Jigsaw, the Smart Set collection will donate one item to Smart Works for every piece solo.

John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images

“This is the kind of work that I’ve been doing for a really long time and to be able to do it here in my new home of the U.K. means quite a bit to me,” Markle said in her speech. “It’s also the same vein of work that my husband and I will continue doing -- really strong, community-based projects. This is something that we’ll be excited to share more about next year when we launch our foundation, Sussex Royal, in 2020.”

Markle and Prince Harry have a busy schedule this month. They are set to go on the Royal Tour of Africa with their son, Archie, at the end of September. For more from the Royals, watch the clip below:

