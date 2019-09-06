Serena Williams is going to have some royal support this weekend!

According to multiple reports, Meghan Markle is making a quick solo trip to New York City to cheer on her longtime pal at the U.S. Open. This will mark the first baby-free trip the new mom has made since welcoming her and Prince Harry's son Archie in early May.

Williams is playing her final on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET against Canadian Bianca Andreescu. So far, she has won every one of her matches at the U.S. Open.

The Duchess of Sussex has already lent her support to Williams several times at Wimbledon, but this quick trip across the pond is a particularly nice gesture as it comes at a busy time — just a few weeks before Meghan and Harry's royal tour of Africa.

On Friday, the Palace released new information about Meghan and Prince Harry’s 10-day trip with their son, Archie, by their side.

Meghan isn’t the first star to root for Williams at the U.S. Open. Both model Gigi Hadid and actress Priyanka Chopra, who is a pal of Meghan’s, have been photographed animatedly cheering on the tennis pro.

It seems that Meghan might be having some conversations about parenthood with Williams. In a July interview with the BBC, Williams talked about sharing advice with her royal pal.

“I never pass on words of wisdom because I feel like for everyone — when they have a kid — especially when you just have a baby — it’s so difficult,” she said at the time. “It’s just like, ‘Get through the first three [or] four months and then we can talk.”

For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra Is Serena Williams’ Biggest Cheerleader at US Open -- See the Gleeful Pics!

Gigi Hadid Is the World’s Biggest Serena Williams Fan at the U.S. Open: See the Funny Pics!

Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Tour of Africa and Their Special Tribute to Princess Diana

Related Gallery