Priyanka Chopra Jonas is showing Serena Williams some real love.

The Isn't It Romantic actress headed out to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Tuesday, alongside her mom, Madhu Chopra, to cheer on Serena during her milestone match against Qiang Wang during which the tennis icon earned her 100th US Open victory.

Priyanka -- who attended the tournament last year alongside future husband Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner -- commemorated the occasion with a loving snapshot she shared to Instagram, sitting alongside her mother.

"Amazing to watch @serenawilliams at her 100th US Open win! Legend! Also always a fun time with this girl @madhumalati!," Priyanka captioned the cute pic, which she shared alongside a photo of one of the large screens inside the Tennis Center congratulating Serena on her remarkable accomplishment.

However, to simply say that Priyanka was there as a spectator would undersell just how involved she was in the match. As she sat beside her somewhat serene and stoic mom -- who watched the match intently and with the gravitas of an army physician, which makes sense as she is one -- Priyanka was Serena's biggest fan from her seat in the stands.

Watching her throughout the match, it's clear she was on a roller coaster of feels, and it gave us some incredible insights into the many faces and emotions of Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Take a look:

Priyanka Too Excited for Words

Priyanka in Disbelief Over a Bad Call

Priyanka Trying Hard Not to Jinx It by Celebrating Too Soon

Priyanka Being Conciliatory or Sympathizing

Priyanka Impressed (or Possibly Hiding a Yawn)

Priyanka on the Edge of Her Seat, Nervous

Priyanka Asking "Are You Freakin' Kidding Me?"

Priyanka Politely Trying to End a Phone Call as Quickly as Possible

Priyanka Shocked, Possibly Also Excited

Priyanka Feeling Snackish

For more on Priyanka's many emotions -- mostly her effusive love for her husband -- check out the video below.

