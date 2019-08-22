The most recent Jonas Brothers concert was a family affair.

During the singers' Happiness Begins Tour in Connecticut on Wednesday, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' mom, Madhu Chopra, shared a sweet moment together. In a video captured by a fan and posted on Twitter, the Game of Thrones star and Madhu are adorably dancing hand in hand while Sophie's husband, Joe Jonas, and his brothers, Nick and Kevin, perform their song, "Tonight."

The two are all smiles and having a blast, and at one point, Sophie twirls Madhu before embracing at the end of the video.

Watching This happen made my night . Such a sense of family! pic.twitter.com/XYtH54vCIK — victoria fitzsimmons (@yankegrl22) August 22, 2019

Earlier this month, the Jonas Brothers kicked off their world tour, with Sophie, Priyanka, Danielle Jonas and her daughters, Alena and Valentina, in attendance. The J-Sisters, as fans have dubbed them, took to their social media to share their pics from backstage.

"#wivesontour@daniellejonas @sophiet," Priyanka captioned her pic.

ET was with the brothers on opening night, where they touched on having their ladies by their side.

"They're all here tonight, so that should be good, and our parents are in town," Nick said "[Our brother] Frankie is in town. We got the extended family. It is an army."

Meanwhile, Joe joked, "The VIP section is going to be pouring over."

Kevin shared that all their wives and family are going to be seated at the bar. "Yeah, it's going to be a party," Joe added.

For more highlights from the Jonas Brothers tour, watch below.

