Joe Jonas knows how to throw a birthday party!

The Jonas Brother celebrated turning 30 by throwing an elegant James Bond-themed birthday bash at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Friday night. The birthday boy looked dapper in a white tux jacket, black pants and bow tie. He arrived with his wife, Sophie Turner, who looked stunning in a sexy navy gown with a thigh-high slit.

Joe's friend, Emilio Vitolo, took to his Instagram Story to share video of the gorgeous couple arriving to the party. In the clip, the two are all smiles as they are greeted and cheered on by their guests and fans.

📹 Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner arrive at Joe’s birthday party in NYC. (8/16) pic.twitter.com/WWXHJumcgp — Jonas Brothers News (@jbrosnews) August 17, 2019

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were also in attendance. The "Find You" crooner opted for a black tuxedo, while his lady love wowed in a black feathered and see-through dress, and Walters Faith earrings.

Also in attendance were Stranger Things star Michael Park, Peter Tunney and Kevin Covert, among others.

On Saturday, Joe took to Instagram Story to repost photos and videos his friends shared on their social media.

On Joe's birthday on Thursday, Sophie surprised him on stage with a birthday cake.

"Couldn’t have asked for a better night, thank you all so much. Nothing better than doing what I love with my loves on my birthday ❤️ #HappinessBeginsTour," he captioned his post.

For more on how Sophie celebrated her husband on his birthday, watch below.

