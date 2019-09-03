Nick Jonas Reacts to Priyanka Chopra Getting His Age Wrong

Nick Jonas has spoken out after his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, faced the wrath of some angry Jonas Brothers fans due to getting his age wrong in a social media post.

Priyanka took to Instagram on Sunday to praise her husband of nine months for his new tequila line, Villa One.

“So proud,” she captioned a photo with Nick in front of a Villa One truck. “When you own your own tequila at 27! @villaone ❤.” The post also featured the two huddled around a fire with their squad.

While Nick is only 13 days away from his 27th birthday on Sept. 16, some fans weren’t impressed with the factual error.

“He’s actually 26 not 27,” wrote one Instagram user.

"When you don't know how old your own husband is... he's a tequila owner at 26 actually... guess his age really doesn't matter," replied another.

However, Nick did not appear fazed by the error, addressing the comments in an Instagram Story showing an illustration of Batman (labeled with Priyanka’s initials) defending himself by saying, “It’s his birthday in two weeks."

Nick wrote, “@priyankachopra definitely knows my birthday everyone,” alongside the image, which Priyanka, 37, then reposted, adding, “’Nuff said!”

Nick also left a sweet comment on Priyanka's original post, writing, “My beautiful forever date.”

Other fans were also supportive in the post’s comments, writing about what a great couple the two make and congratulating Priyanka on surpassing 44 million Instagram followers.

Nick recently spoke with ET about how Priyanka had been a big part of his tequila venture. "She's tried it all," he said. "And she was there the first time we went to our tequila farm in Mexico and was a big part of the process."

