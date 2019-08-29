Nick Jonas is totally down for starting a new group with wife Priyanka Chopra and Mariah Carey!

After snapping a pic with Jonas and Chopra at dinner, the "We Belong Together" songstress jokingly told her Instagram followers she's "starting a new band," and fans in the comments were here for it!

We caught up with Nick Jonas in New York City on Thursday, after the Jonas Brothers rocked out Madison Square Garden, and the singer told ET's Keltie Knight that he's "for it" too.

"I'm down," Jonas said at the launch of his tequila brand called Villa One with fashion designer John Varvatos. "If Mariah wants to start the band I'm for it."

"Priyanka went to her show in London I think. Actually while we were there meeting with our London distributors for Villa One and she had the best time," he shared. "We were randomly at the same restaurant as Mariah, and unfortunately she couldn't come to the show tonight because she had her own show, but in Vegas we're going to go see Mariah. It's going to be fun."

Nick Jonas also shared his thoughts on having JAY-Z at the show. Fans captured footage of the rapper and entrepreneur nodding his head along with the Jonas Brothers' hit "Year 3000."

The year is 2019 and Jay Z is at a Jonas brothers concert listening and bopping? to Year 3000 pic.twitter.com/ucOxjKLlbc — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) August 30, 2019

"He's a part of the team," Nick said. "I'm a Roc Nation artist, we are Roc Nation's artists and he wrote me and said, 'I'm coming tonight. I can't wait.' The fact that he was there supporting during 'Year 3000' is kind of a scenario I never thought would happen."

Another famous face in the crowd was Dr. Phil, who was out on a date night with his wife. "On our way to The Garden #datenight #thatsourson #proud #excited," Robin McGraw captioned an Instagram post while heading to the show.

Nick Jonas went on to reveal that his wife Priyanka is a fan of their new tequila too. "Reposado is her favorite," he dished.

"She was there actually the first time we went to our tequila farm in Tequila, Mexico and it was a big part of the process," Jonas said of him and John Varvatos launching the brand. "For us, family is the most important and keeping this something that our family and friends can enjoy -- the same way that first time we went down there and had that amazing experience and tried to create the culture around Villa One."

"The fact that she's here tonight drinking Reposado with us is a special thing," he added.

