Prince Harry is explaining his “deep” connection to Africa and Botswana.

The 35-year-old Duke of Sussex left his wife, Meghan Markle, and 4-month-old son, Archie, in South Africa to embark on a solo trip to Botswana on Thursday.

Speaking with reporters, Harry opened up about his personal link to the country, saying, “I came in ’97/’98, straight after my mum died, so it was a nice place to get away from it all. But now I feel deeply connected to this place and to Africa.”

Princess Diana passed away in August 1997 when Harry was just 12 years old. Harry also used a large center diamond from Botswana on Meghan’s engagement ring, which was flanked by two diamonds from his mother's private collection.

The next solo stop for Harry on his tour is Angola, a country which also had special meaning for the Princess of Wales. Harry will be visiting the same locations that his mom did in 1997, just months before her death.

Diana’s work with landmines changed the nation for the better.

On Thursday, Harry had a message of conservation for reporters, adding, “I don’t think there’s anyone that’s not involved in conservation that shouldn’t be involved in conservation somehow.”

