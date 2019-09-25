The Archbishop meets Archie!

On day three of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal tour of Africa, the couple finally gave fans what they've been waiting for -- a peek at baby Archie!

The 4-month-old cutie joined his parents for an important meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Wednesday in Cape Town, South Africa, and for those wondering, the precious tot IS, in fact, a ginger like his dad!

"Archie behaved perfectly on his first official engagement," Katie Nicholl, ET's royal expert who is on hand in South Africa, mused. "[He] gurgled he giggled. There was a little yelp of excitement as he was taken up the stairs. ...No tears! In fact, he seemed more interested in the cakes in front of him than anything else."

Sussex Royal/Instagram

Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

For his highly anticipated appearance, Archie wore light blue striped overalls by H&M and Bonpoint ribbed socks.

In a video on the Sussex Royal's Instagram account, the little cutie flashes a sweet grin as his mom carries him while his dad makes silly faces.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a navy and white printed Club Monaco silk dress sore the occasion and Duke sported a sleek navy suit.

Toby Melville/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

Meghan, 38, was overheard by royal reporters calling Archie “an old soul” and Harry, 35, said of the cameras, “I think he’s used to it already.”

Nicholl agreed, telling ET, "It was Archie's big debut, his first official overseas engagement, but it didn't seem to phase the little royal one bit."

"He seemed incredibly calm and relaxed despite the world's press watching his every move," she continued. "Perhaps he is just accustomed to what might be a very public life. He seemed very comfortable in the spotlight. He giggled, he smiled, he really did seem utterly charming, very sweet, and amazingly relaxed. If the cameras were bothering him, he certainly wasn't showing it."

It’s been a busy week already for the family as they have appeared at numerous events in South Africa. For more from the royal tour, watch the clip below:

