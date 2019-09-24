News

Why Meghan Markle Isn't Wearing Her Engagement Ring During Tour of Africa With Prince Harry

By Jackie Willis‍
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle has been turning heads with her recycled styles during her first royal tour in Africa with Prince Harry, but some fans have noticed that one major accessory has been missing this trip. 

The Duchess of Sussex has not been wearing her engagement ring, and ET's royal expert, Katie Nicholl, says it's for a good reason. 

"This is a pretty noticeable engagement ring. It's got a whopper of a diamond. ...It's got a huge diamond in the middle of the ring from Botswana, two little diamonds that belonged to Princess Diana," Nicholl says while describing the bling. "She made a deliberate choice not to wear the ring."

Nicholl tells ET that Meghan decided not to wear the accessory because she and Harry are "really meeting the people of South Africa."

"I think this is all part of Meghan's drive to be a little more understated ...and to play things down," Nicholl adds. "So, we haven't seen her in diamonds, in tiaras and lavish gowns. We've seen her in a working wardrobe. Pretty simple clothes for the duchess, tellingly, no sparkling engagement ring."

Meghan, however, isn't going without some accessories. "She was wearing two smaller gold bands on her wedding finger," Nicholl notes of Meghan's jewelry on day two of the couple's royal tour. "...She has kept it very scaled back."

Meghan Markle
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Meghan Markle
Karwai Tang/WireImage

"She doesn't want to be seen as flashy," Nicholl continues. "She doesn't want to be dripping in diamonds."

On Tuesday, Meghan and Harry casually hit Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, to visit a group of surfers from Waves for Change, who are working to help young people struggling with mental health, and couldn't help but gush over one another. They even shared a rare public kiss on the lips. 

"You couldn't help but notice the amazing chemistry between Meghan and Harry. They are a very tactile couple," Nicholl says of the couple after seeing their love firsthand on the beach. "Public displays of affection, perhaps what we're not used to seeing with members of the royal family, but with Meghan and Harry, they have made it the norm."

Nicholl further points out, "You'll notice the way Harry will put his hand on the small of Meghan's back. Today, they were holding hands."

View this post on Instagram

Happy Heritage Day South Africa! 🇿🇦 • Today we are celebrating the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions that make up the rainbow nation. Bo Kaap streets filled with colour and music while Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Cape Town. The area has seen inter-community tension rise over the last few years, yet days like today show how faith, traditions, food and music bring people together, and celebrate the things that unite each and every one of us. The Duke and Duchess are so happy to have been invited to the festivities in Bo Kaap today, and were overwhelmed by the amazing welcome. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Photo ©️ photos PA images / SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

View this post on Instagram

More from Heritage Day in Bo Kaap! In amongst the beautiful colour of the Bo Kaap houses, Shamielah Samsodian and her family also opened their doors to the Duke and Duchess, welcoming them into their home to share stories – and importantly - share their food. Happy Heritage Day! ••• Heritage Day celebrated the great diversity of cultures, beliefs and traditions that make up the rainbow nation. Bo Kaap streets filled with colour and music while Their Royal Highnesses were welcomed to one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in Cape Town. The area has seen inter-community tension rise over the last few years, yet days like today show how faith, traditions, food and music bring people together, and celebrate the things that unite each and every one of us. The Duke and Duchess are so happy to have been invited to the festivities in Bo Kaap today, and were overwhelmed by the amazing welcome. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica • Video ©️SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Meghan and Harry touched down in Africa earlier this week with their 5-month-old son, Archie. On Monday, the cute couple broke out into dance to the delight of their South African fans. Check out the sweet moment:

