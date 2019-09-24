Meghan Markle has been turning heads with her recycled styles during her first royal tour in Africa with Prince Harry, but some fans have noticed that one major accessory has been missing this trip.

The Duchess of Sussex has not been wearing her engagement ring, and ET's royal expert, Katie Nicholl, says it's for a good reason.

"This is a pretty noticeable engagement ring. It's got a whopper of a diamond. ...It's got a huge diamond in the middle of the ring from Botswana, two little diamonds that belonged to Princess Diana," Nicholl says while describing the bling. "She made a deliberate choice not to wear the ring."

Nicholl tells ET that Meghan decided not to wear the accessory because she and Harry are "really meeting the people of South Africa."

"I think this is all part of Meghan's drive to be a little more understated ...and to play things down," Nicholl adds. "So, we haven't seen her in diamonds, in tiaras and lavish gowns. We've seen her in a working wardrobe. Pretty simple clothes for the duchess, tellingly, no sparkling engagement ring."

Meghan, however, isn't going without some accessories. "She was wearing two smaller gold bands on her wedding finger," Nicholl notes of Meghan's jewelry on day two of the couple's royal tour. "...She has kept it very scaled back."

"She doesn't want to be seen as flashy," Nicholl continues. "She doesn't want to be dripping in diamonds."

On Tuesday, Meghan and Harry casually hit Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, to visit a group of surfers from Waves for Change, who are working to help young people struggling with mental health, and couldn't help but gush over one another. They even shared a rare public kiss on the lips.

"You couldn't help but notice the amazing chemistry between Meghan and Harry. They are a very tactile couple," Nicholl says of the couple after seeing their love firsthand on the beach. "Public displays of affection, perhaps what we're not used to seeing with members of the royal family, but with Meghan and Harry, they have made it the norm."

Nicholl further points out, "You'll notice the way Harry will put his hand on the small of Meghan's back. Today, they were holding hands."

Meghan and Harry touched down in Africa earlier this week with their 5-month-old son, Archie. On Monday, the cute couple broke out into dance to the delight of their South African fans.