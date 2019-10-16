Kate Middleton Sports Symbolic Hat Almost Identical to Princess Diana's 1991 Look in Pakistan
Kate Middleton and Prince William are continuing to remember Princess Diana on their royal tour of Pakistan.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge traveled to Chitral on Wednesday and were presented with several meaningful gifts upon arrival. Kate, 37, was given a traditional Chitrali hat with a large feather sticking out. Traditionally men wear the hat, but as a special guest, Kate donned the bold look.
Coincidentally, the late Princess Diana wore a nearly identical accessory during a 1991 trip.
In addition to the hat, the couple were also gifted with traditional shawls and William, 37, was given an embroidered cloak. But perhaps the most meaningful gift was a book of photographs of Diana from her 1991 visit to the region.
The conservation-conscious couple also brought attention to climate change by visiting the mountains of Northern Pakistan to view glaciers and areas that have been effected by global warming.
Later in the day in a remote settlement in Pakistan, it was William's turn to don his own Chitrali hat as Kate traded hers in for another colorful headdress, which included a fuchsia feather.
The parents of three have had a busy schedule in Pakistan, arriving at a formal evening reception on Tuesday in a local tuk-tuk.
