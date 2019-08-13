Kate Middleton knows how to handle adorable little girls!

The 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge had her hands full with her 4-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte, at the King’s Cup Regatta last week. But in newly surfaced photos from the event, the mother of three also got a sweet greeting from a young fan.

In the pics, the little girl, who looks to be around Charlotte’s age, gives a deep bow to the royal after gifting her with a small bouquet of roses.

To make things even more comical, the little girl has unicorn face paint with a tiny attached horn and a neon ice cream dress.

Kate seemingly loved the gesture, kneeling down to greet the cutie at the charity boat race. The Duchess ultimately lost the cup after her boat was disqualified in the second race, and graciously took the prize of a giant wooden spoon as her husband, Prince William, teased her. The couple’s two eldest children, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, were in attendance for the festivities.

After Prince George made headlines for his missing front teeth, Charlotte stole the show, sticking out her tongue at a crowd of photographers and bystanders. The fun outing took place at the Isle of Wight in England on Thursday.

For more from the event, watch the clip below:

