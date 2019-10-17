Kate Middleton is giving us style inspiration left and right!

Following her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle's, South Africa travels, Kate made her way to Pakistan with Prince William for their own royal tour earlier this week.

The Duchess of Cambridge paid homage to the country with fashion, wearing traditional ensembles throughout the week that was reminiscent of late Princess Diana’s previous visits to Pakistan.

Ahead, ET Style selected Kate’s most standout outfits from the tour (like that stunning ombre blue dress) and since we’re always here to help you channel the royals’ looks for less, we’ve also found similar pieces to ones Kate wore.

Green Sparkly Dress

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

The royals attended a fancy reception at the Pakistan National Monument on Oct. 15. Kate upped the glamour in a sparkly forest green Jenny Packham gown, while Prince William rocked a sherwani, a traditional long coat worn over trousers, created by Pakistani designer Naushemian. Kate's number, especially, is giving us major inspiration for holiday dressing.

GET THE LOOK:

ASOS

Green Coat

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate looked gorgeous in a green Catherine Walker A-line coat dress during multiple engagements in Islamabad on Oct. 15, which she paired with white trousers by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan. She coordinated the look with a beautiful, embroidered tassel scarf by Bonanza Satrangi and a dark green suede clutch and pumps from Emmy London.

GET THE LOOK:

Boden

Blue Ombre Dress

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Pakistan to kick off their royal tour on Oct. 14. Kate was a vision in a blue ombre ensemble by Catherine Walker -- a draped long-sleeve dress and matching pants, inspired by the traditional shalwar kameez. She accessorized with nude Rupert Sanderson pumps and beaded drop earrings from Pakistani brand Zeen.

GET THE LOOK:

Nordstrom

Zeen

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton's Latest Outfit Is Major Fall Fashion Inspiration -- Shop Her $113 Pants!

6 Kate Middleton-Approved Fashion Essentials to Rent On a Budget

The Best Meghan Markle-Inspired Holiday Gifts