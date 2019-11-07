Archie takes America!

The 6-month-old son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is heading stateside very soon, a Royal source tells ET.

According to the source, after Prince Harry and Meghan make their appearances in honor of Remembrance Day, they will start their break from Royal duties to "spend time together as a family." And they will be spending time in the U.S., visiting Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, and friends, marking Archie's first visit to the U.S.

The couple has had a busy schedule of events, recently returning from their Royal Tour of Africa. They also visited families of deployed service men and women in Windsor, England, this week, and took part in the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday in honor of Remembrance Day. They will also be accompanying Queen Elizabeth to the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall this weekend.

Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

At the military event on Wednesday, Meghan revealed to a well-wisher at the Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor that Archie is crawling. Meghan spoke with Amy Thompson, whose husband Brad is in the Welsh Guards, who said they discussed "weaning and the children beginning to crawl." Thompson praised Meghan, saying, "she's just a normal mum and it was like talking to friend." Meghan also revealed to a little girl that her son has sprouted two "tiny" teeth.

Meghan and Harry took part in Remembrance Day events on Thursday, but they were not joined by Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

A Clarence House spokesperson said of Prince Charles' wife, “The Duchess of Cornwall has been told by her doctor to cancel her engagements owing to a chest infection which has got progressively worse over the last few days.”

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Says She Doesn't Want People to Love Her, She Wants Them to Hear Her Embed Code Restart

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Give Archie Update While Honoring Veterans During Remembrance Day

Meghan Markle Says She Doesn't Want People to Love Her, She Wants Them to Hear Her

Meghan Markle Personally Calls British Politician to Thank Her for Orchestrating Letter of 'Solidarity'

Related Gallery