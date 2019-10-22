Camila Cabello is spending some time with the royals!

On Tuesday, Kensington Royal took to social media to share pics from an event earlier this month where Prince William, Kate Middleton and the 22-year-old singer honored Radio 1's Teen Heroes of 2019.

Camila, who stunned in a yellow dress, joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with BBC Radio 1 DJs Clara Amfo and Greg James, to honor this year's 10 finalists for "their inspirational work and their dedication to helping others."

"Now in its 10th year, @bbcradio1's Teen Awards is the biggest teen event in the pop music calendar and shines a light on some of the UK’s most inspirational teens, seeing them crowned Teen Heroes of 2019 in front of an audience of 14-17 year-olds," the Palace explained.

The three winners this year are 12-year-old Hazel, who's raising money and awareness for her rare genetic disorder; 14-year-old Scarlet, an autistic care-giver for her mom, grandmother and sister; and 17-year-old Rachel, a member of the U.K. Youth Parliament, who focuses on advocating for young people and tackling cyber bullying.

This year's ceremony will take place on Sunday, Nov. 24 before airing on BBC Two on Nov. 30.

The recent visit marked the fourth consecutive year William and Kate, who recently returned from a tour of Pakistan, have welcomed the teen heroes to Kensington Palace.

Watch the video below for more on the royal family.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Surprise Visit to Orphanage During Pakistan Trip

Kate Middleton Talks 'Special' Trip to Pakistan in Rare TV Interview

Kate Middleton and Prince William's Flight Is Rerouted After Storm: Details From Inside the Plane

Related Gallery