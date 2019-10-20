Prince William and Kate Middleton made a very special stop on the end of their tour of Pakistan.

On Friday, the couple paid a surprise visit to the SOS Children's Village orphanage when their Royal Air Force plane was forced to land in Lahore after getting caught in a severe thunderstorm. While on hand, the royal couple greeted the children and even joined them for a game of cricket.

Wearing a white embroidered tunic and matching pants, the 37-year-old duchess was all smiles while taking the field with a cricket paddle. Later, William did some pitching for the kids.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Samir Hussein/WireImage

"That nurturing of this place really comes through. It's like an arm wrapped around you," the prince reportedly remarked during the visit. "What you're all doing is amazing and you've got two ambassadors in us."

The royal couple also joined the children for some painting and drawing during the visit in one of the orphanage's common rooms. They helped decorate a large pieces of paper while getting to know the kids.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Samir Hussein/WireImage

William took some time to discuss a cause which he is passionate about while speaking with the orphanage's staff -- mental health support.

"It's important that people talk about it and it's not too taboo," he reportedly said of mental health awareness. "In the west, we don't really focus on the emotional support."

"The community at the SOS Village is built around family - and the best possible family you could imagine - where everyone comes together to nurture, love and protect the children in their care," Middleton wrote in her first-ever personal message on Instagram alongside images from the visit.

"These vulnerable children, many who have come through traumatic circumstances, are nurtured in this caring environment and are able to form these quality relationships that they so desperately need to thrive," she added.

As a parting gift, the children gave the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge friendship bracelets; a pink one for Middleton and a blue one for her husband.

"Thank you so much for the bracelet. I won't take it off," he reportedly responded to the gesture. "My children will wonder why I'm wearing it."

GET MORE ROYAL NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton Talks 'Special' Trip to Pakistan in Rare TV Interview

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet Make First Public Appearance Since Announcing Engagement

Kate Middleton and Prince William's Flight Is Rerouted After Storm: Details From Inside the Plane

Related Gallery