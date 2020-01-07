Welcome back! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out in London on Tuesday for their first public engagement of the New Year.

Visiting the Canada House next to Trafalgar Square, the pair greeted well-wishers while visiting the High Commissioner in Canada, Janice Charette.

Markle, 38, looked stunning in a brown satin skirt, brown turtleneck sweater, and matching velvet pumps. She covered up on the chilly January day with a tan peacoat. Prince Harry, 35, wore a suit and sky blue tie. The pair held hands as they greeted the crowd outside of Canada House.

The visit on Tuesday was an attempt by the couple to thank the Canadian people for the hospitality and support they received during their recent down time over the holidays. A royal source tells ET that it was Prince Harry and Markle's idea to thank Canadians as the couple spent their entire break in that country.

While at Canada House, the couple will visit the Canadian Gallery and view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist, Skawennati. They will also meet with different members of the High Commission team to support the partnership between Canada and the U.K.

The royals arrived at the event in the afternoon local time after a private visit in the morning to the Hubb Community Kitchen where they both met with the women there after Markle's cookbook collaboration in 2018.

Last year was a year of ups and downs for the couple as they welcomed their first son, Archie, but struggled in the spotlight. In the telling documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, they got candid about the adversity they've faced.

"I guess thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I am OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind-the-scenes," Markle said in the documentary.

The pair have been out of the spotlight and away from royal duties since late November. They did not spend Christmas with the rest of the royal family, but rather with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland.

