Thanks to Katharine McPhee's connection to Meghan Markle,David Foster was able to lend Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex a hand.

The 70-year-old producer revealed to DailyMail.com that he helped the royal couple find their secluded holiday getaway home in Vancouver Island, Canada.

"I felt honored that I was able to help Meghan there, because I'm a Canadian and we're a commonwealth country, we're the Crown's," Foster told the publication. "It's important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment. I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off."

He added that he doesn't know if the royals were paying rent, just that he helped them find the location. The $14 million, 11,416 square feet, five bedroom, eight bathroom, North Saanich location is owned by Foster's close friend, whom he declined to name.

"The owner has allowed this to happen through me, and I was happy to facilitate," he explained. "I don't know what their next plans are, but I know that it was reinvigorating for them to spend some downtime. This is a great testament to my hometown of Victoria that they were able to go under the radar for so long."

McPhee went to Immaculate Heart Middle School while her older sister, Adriana, attended the companion high school with Meghan in Los Angeles, and that is how the connection came to be. Last year, the American Idol alum shared a throwback pic from their days as theater kids.

"Katharine went to school with Meghan and her sister went to school with Meghan," the songwriter shared. "We actually met Meghan and Harry at D-Day in London maybe a year ago. Immediately we were drawn to them, like everybody is, and I was just happy to help."

"I was just happy through my friend to facilitate what I could for them, and it looked like they had a great rest. They're a young modern family. I'm sure they want to balance their commitment to the crown and be a 2020 family," he added.

Last month, a spokesperson for the Sussexes told ET that they would be spending the holidays in Canada, away from the royal family and with Markle's mother, Doria Ragland.

"Their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are spending private family time in Canada. The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both," the statement read.

A royal insider, however, told ET that while Queen Elizabeth II had given permission for the couple to skip Christmas with the royals, some members of the family were “disappointed” that the couple was not joining in on the traditional holiday gathering.

“Some members of the family think the couple should have considered queen and Prince Philip’s advancing age,” the source said. "After all, at 93 and it being Archie’s first Christmas, neither Her Majesty the Queen nor Prince Philip will be around forever."

Meghan and Harry, however, appeared to have spent a great and quiet holiday season with their little one, Archie. On New Year's Day, they went on a hike and Meghan even helped take a couple's photo.

