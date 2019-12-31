Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just shared a new photo of their son, Archie -- and he's starting to look like his mama.

The 7-month-old royal appears to share some of Meghan's stunning features in a never-before-seen pic his parents shared on Instagram on Tuesday, as part of a reflective video on their 2019. Archie, bundled up in a warm coat and cute beanie, poses alongside his adoring dad, Harry, who can't help but smile looking into his son's eyes.

"2019 in review," Meghan and Harry's Instagram account, Sussex Royal, captioned the post. "'Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.' - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Meghan, Harry and Archie spent the Christmas break in Canada. A spokesperson for the Sussexes told ET on Dec. 20, "as has been reported, their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are spending private family time in Canada. The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both."

No further details were provided, other than Harry is a "frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to the duchess for seven years before she became a member of the royal family."



"They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son," the spokesperson said.

See more on the family in the video below.

