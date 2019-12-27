It's been an exciting time for those living in Canada's Greater Victoria.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their 7-month-old son, Archie, spent the Christmas holiday there to the delight of the residents of the city, which is located on the southern tip of Vancouver Island.

However, the royals had their own holiday setback as many do this time of year. Bev Koffel, who owns the waterfront restaurant Deep Cove Chalet with her husband, chef Pierre Koffel, told the Vancouver Sun that Harry and Meghan's team contacted her establishment requesting a reservation -- but they were unable to accommodate them.

Bev said the couple's security detail came to the restaurant last week to ask about the royals paying a visit to the eatery. "They said, ‘How did you figure out who we were?’ And I said, ‘It wasn’t too hard,'" she recalled.

While Bev met with some of the royals' team, it was her husband that denied the reservation over the phone due to the amount of security required -- and to the disappointment of his wife. "Anyhow, you know what Pierre’s like. We’ll see what happens,” she told the publication, noting that she'd love to have the royals at her restaurant.

That being said, it's Bev's hope that the couple gets the rest and relaxation in Greater Victoria that they desire. "Let them have their peace and quiet. For us to be so lucky to have them in the area, how lucky is that?” she said. “I wish them all the privacy they can possibly get. They deserve it."

Though Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, have not been spotted at the Deep Cove Chalet, the Duke of Sussex has been seen taking hikes around Horth Hill, according to Bev.

"Horth Hill’s become a very popular place now. And they jog around, so they’ve been seen," she shared. "It’s kind of exciting. I hope everything goes fine for them. They’re breaking away from tradition and I just wish them all the best."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also welcomed the royal family to Canada, tweeting: "Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here."

Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 21, 2019

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for the Sussexes told ET that "as has been reported, their Royal Highnesses, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are spending private family time in Canada. The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both."

No further details were provided, other than Harry is a "frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to the duchess for seven years before she became a member of the royal family."

"They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son," the spokesperson said.

Additionally, a source told ET that Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, has been visiting Canada from Los Angeles and was expected to be with Archie, Harry and Meghan, who lived in Canada while she was filming Suits, at Christmas.

