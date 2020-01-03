Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were happy to help out some fellow hikers on New Year's Day! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently spending some down time in Canada, came upon Asymina Kantorowicz and her boyfriend, Iliya Pavlovic, during a hike on Vancouver Island's Horth Hill Regional Park.

Asymina, a local producer for CTV News Vancouver Island, was attempting to take a photo with her boyfriend and the scenic backdrop when Meghan, Harry, and a small group of people came upon them.

"She starts asking if we want her to take a photo for us," Asymina told CTV News. "We said, 'Sure.' I didn't see who she was at that time."

Asymina noted that she did recognize Abigail Spencer, Meghan's longtime pal and Suits co-star, but didn't think it could actually be her. When she made the connection and looked at the woman taking her picture, Asymina said, "I froze up. I actually couldn't believe who it was. Then I looked over to the side and that's when I realized Prince Harry was standing there. I kept looking back and forth like, 'Is this actually happening?'"

Since the couple had been using a selfie stick prior to encountering the Duchess of Sussex, they noted that Harry was teasing his wife about taking their photo.

"In that moment the only thing I could think to say, 'There's only so much that selfie sticks can do,'" Asymina said. "She laughed and responded with something like, 'We'll have to do better,' and then Harry said, 'No pressure.'"

Meghan, 38, took three photos of the couple before the group left with a black dog and a beagle.

"She handed the phone back and said, 'Happy New Year!' And we said, 'Thanks and happy New Year!" Asymina recalled. "Then we kind of turned to each other, laughed and said, 'Did that just happen?' I still can't believe it. It feels like a dream."

They didn't want to bother the couple on their vacation so they didn't ask for a photo. They also noted that 7-month-old Archie was not with them on the hike.

The couple recently shared a new photo of Archie in Canada with dad Harry, 35, for the New Year. A source told ET that Meghan also took that photo. More details below:

