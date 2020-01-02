Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking to highlight the positives in 2020!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to their joint Instagram account on Wednesday to share that they'll only be following one account each month for a special reason.

"Happy New Year! For 2020 we will be continuing our tradition of highlighting accounts that inspire, and that remind us of all the good that is happening in the world," the post reads. "However, this time we will be focusing on just one account each month. For January, we would like to shine a spotlight on @goodnews_movement. This journalist run-page covers and celebrates acts of kindness and good news in our global community. We hope it brings you joy!"

In the past, the @SussexRoyal account has followed 12 organizations each month to spread awareness to causes close to their hearts.

Naturally, @goodnews_movement was thrilled to learn it had been selected as the sole follow for January.

"Extremely honored and humbled to learn that @sussexroyal featured @goodnews_movement for their monthly feature and that I am the only account they currently follow. This is a labor of love to show the good news in the World and to use this platform to inspire acts of kindness," the post reads. "Their support will only multiply our efforts and good news will reign! ;) You all have been instrumental in growing this so I share this news as OUR accomplishment. Thank you! 🙏🏼 What a way to start 2020!"

The couple recently shared a sweet new photo of their son, Archie, and Harry from their Thanksgiving holiday abroad. The shot, taken by Meghan, features the 7-month-old rocking a pair of Ugg boots that his parents received as a gift on their royal tour of Australia shortly after the duchess had announced her pregnancy.

