Oprah Winfrey had nothing to do with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to put some distance between them and the royal family.

On Thursday, Page Six came out with a report that the television icon advised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about stepping back from the British monarchy. However, Winfrey denied her involvement in Harry and Meghan's shocking announcement.

"Meghan and Harry do not need my help in figuring out what's best for them. I care about them both and support whatever decisions they make for their family," Winfrey said in a statement to ET.

While she may not have been a part of the royal's latest news, she has become close to Harry and Meghan over the years. She attended the couple's 2018 wedding and is working with Harry on a mental health series for Apple TV+ that will be released later this year.

Meanwhile, in April 2019, after Meghan received backlash from haters for some of the choices she and Harry had made that seemingly violate so-called "royal protocol," Lady O showed her support for the Duchess' her bold, tradition-bucking choices.

"Oh my God! I'm so proud of her decisions," Winfrey marveled to ET. "To be able to stand up and say this is what I really want for my baby and my family and now I'm going to do it a different way when it's been done that way for a thousand years? I'm just so proud of her."

It was a shock to everyone, including members of the royal family, when Harry and Meghan announced this week that they would "step back" as senior members of the royal family and "work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."

A royal source told ET earlier on Thursday that 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth was "devastated" about their decision to distance themselves from the royal family.

"The queen is devastated by the decision, although she had been aware of their struggle the last few months and has been concerned for their well-being and happiness," the source said. "Many family members were very disappointed with the Sussexes," noting that some members of the royal family have called the move "selfish."

However, another source told ET that the Queen actually asked Harry to not to release the couple's statement on Wednesday, but he defied his grandmother and did it anyway. The source says that despite any bad blood over Harry and Meghan's announcement, courtiers from all four households met Thursday afternoon to discuss how best to help them with their transition.

The royals are now resolved to help the couple, the source says. See more on Meghan and Harry's royal shocker in the video below.

