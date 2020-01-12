It appears as if Meghan Markle has Prince Harry to thank for her reported voiceover gig at Disney.

Meghan and Harry announced on Wednesday their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, and on Saturday, it was reported that the Duchess of Sussex had signed a voiceover deal with Disney, in exchange for a donation to a wildlife charity. The deal was reportedly signed before the couple's shocking announcement -- and appears to have stemmed from their appearance at the Lion King premiere in London last July.

A video taken at the premiere shows Meghan chatting with Beyonce and JAY-Z while Harry speaks with Disney CEO Bob Iger. "You know she does voiceovers," Harry can be heard saying.

"Did you know that?" Harry asks a seemingly delighted Iger. "You seem surprised."

The Duke of Sussex then gestures to his wife, telling Iger, "She's really interested."



"Sure," Iger appears to reply in the video. "We'd love to try."

Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan and Harry's statement on Wednesday revealed that they would be working on becoming "financially independent" from the royal family and splitting their time between the U.K. and North America. However, it seems not everyone in the royal family was on the same page, with a source telling ET soon after that Queen Elizabeth II was "devastated" by Meghan and Harry's statement, and that some members of the royal family have called the move "selfish."

On Saturday, a palace source told ET that ﻿the royal family will gather on Monday at Sandringham, Norfolk, to talk about Harry and Meghan's future. The queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Harry will all be in attendance. It is believed that Meghan will phone in.



"Following a series of meetings and consultations across the last few days, there are a range of possibilities for the family to review, which take into account the thinking of the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week," the source said. "Making a change to the working life and role in the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex requires complex and thoughtful discussion."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Signs Voiceover Deal With Disney Amid Royal Family Drama: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Left Baby Archie in Canada During Drama, Source Says

Oprah Winfrey Denies Advising Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Their Royal Exit

Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Left Archie in Canada During Bombshell Announcement Drama This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery