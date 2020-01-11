The royal family is coming together to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's drastic move.

A palace source tells ET that ﻿the family will gather on Monday at Sandringham, Norfolk, to talk things through. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and the Duke of Sussex will all be in attendance. It is believed that Meghan will phone in.

"Following a series of meetings and consultations across the last few days, there are a range of possibilities for the family to review, which take into account the thinking of the Sussexes outlined earlier in the week," the source says. "Making a change to the working life and role in the monarchy for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex requires complex and thoughtful discussion."

The source says the next steps for everyone "will be agreed upon at the meeting," adding, "there is a genuine agreement and understanding that any decisions will take time to be implemented."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Drop Bombshell Announcement to Step Back From Royal Duties This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Drop Bombshell Announcement to Step Back From Royal Duties

A second royal source also tells ET: "Everyone still loves Harry. No one wants to be vindictive or punish him. That is wrong."

"All of the parties are trying to find a workable solution," the second source explains. "William is upset, understandably. There was a lot of hurt to go around but people want to get this fixed and are working together."

This week, Harry and Meghan announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family, that they will be working on becoming "financially independent" from the royals and splitting their time between the U.K. and North America.

But the news was seemingly not well-received by the royal family, whom sources previously told ET was not aware that the announcement was being made prior to it going live. In fact, another source previously told ET that Harry defied his grandmother's wishes after the reigning monarch asked the couple not to release a statement.

A royal source told ET earlier on Thursday that 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth was "devastated" about Harry and Meghan's decision to distance themselves from the royal family.

“The queen is devastated by the decision, although she had been aware of their struggle the last few months and has been concerned for their well-being and happiness," a royal source said. The statement issued by Harry and Meghan, the source added, was “personal” and not sanctioned by the Palace.

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Creating a 'New War of the Windsors,' Couple's Close Friend Says

Prince Harry Defied Queen Elizabeth's Request to Not Release His Statement, Source Says

Queen Elizabeth Is 'Devastated' in Wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Announcement

Queen Elizabeth Was Unaware of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Plan to Step Back This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery