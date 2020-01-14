Drama or no drama, Prince William is back to work!

The 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge presented several Brits with honors on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace.

One special exchange was called out on the Kensington Royal account, showing William congratulating deaf actor Alex Duguid by using sign language.

"Today The Duke of Cambridge used British Sign Language to congratulate Alex Duguid MBE, as he presented him with his honour at Buckingham Palace," the account captioned the sweet clip. "Alex has been the face of popular British TV shows Emmerdale and Coronation Street for its deaf audience for decades, as a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter."

The event comes just one day after Prince William traveled to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, to meet with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, brother, Prince Harry, and father, Prince Charles, to discuss the future of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's roles within the British monarchy.

Shortly after the meeting ended, the queen released a statement saying she and the royal family are "entirely supportive" of the couple's desire to create a new life as a young family.

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family," the statement read. "These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."

Prior to the meeting, William and Harry joined forces to release a joint statement slamming an unnamed false report about the status of their relationship.

"Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a U.K. newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge," the statement read. "For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they plan to step back as senior members of the royal family, to become financially independent, and to split their time between North America and the U.K. The announcement was originally made without the consent of the royal family, sources previously told ET.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously told ET, "I'm told privately that William is absolutely devastated and quite shocked by this decision for Harry to step down from the royal family."

