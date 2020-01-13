Prince Harry and Prince William are uniting against the rumors!

Since last week's bombshell news that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle plan to step back as senior members of the royal family, become financially independent, and split their time between North America and the U.K., there have been lots of rumors and reports about the status of the brothers' relationship.

In a joint statement to ET on Monday, spokespeople for the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge, slammed one such story.

"Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge," the statement reads. "For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."

Both brothers have worked endlessly on the issue of mental health, starting the "Heads Together" campaign through the Royal Foundation to highlight issues surrounding the topic. Harry and William have worked with veterans, parents, children and more struggling with mental health issues.

It was a busy weekend for the royal family, with a palace source telling ET that Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, William, and Harry all plan to meet in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Monday to talk their recent issues through.

According to past reports, no senior member of the royal family was consulted before Harry and Meghan released their initial statement.

"Everyone still loves Harry. No one wants to be vindictive or punish him. That is wrong," a source told ET at the time. "All of the parties are trying to find a workable solution. William is upset, understandably. There was a lot of hurt to go around but people want to get this fixed and are working together."

