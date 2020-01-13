Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have the support of the Queen one week after their bombshell announcement to step back as senior members of the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex met with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, on Monday to discuss a resolution.

Prince Harry was spotted entering the Sandringham Estate at 11:20 a.m. GMT and five hours later, Harry, William and Charles were all seen by royal reporters leaving separately.

Following the meeting, Queen Elizabeth released the following statement:

Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.

My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.

The Duchess of Sussex was not present at Monday's meeting as she is currently in Canada on Vancouver Island with the couple's son, Archie.

