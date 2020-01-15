Looks like Meghan Markle had a busy day visiting a couple of organizations this week.

In addition to spending time at a women's center in Vancouver on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex also paid a visit to Justice for Girls, an organization that promotes social justice and an end to violence, poverty and racism in the lives of teenage girls who live in poverty.

"Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle visited to discuss climate justice for girls and the rights of Indigenous peoples," the organization's Twitter wrote on Wednesday alongside two group photos. "Was great to talk about the importance of a holistic approach to social justice, and the power of young women’s leadership. #DuchessOfSussex."

In the pics, Meghan is wearing the same outfit that she wore while at Downtown Eastside Women's Centre.

Yesterday, The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle visited to discuss climate justice for girls and the rights of Indigenous peoples. Was great to talk about the importance of a holistic approach to social justice, and the power of young women’s leadership. #DuchessOfSussexpic.twitter.com/M9LaqEELl7 — Justice For Girls (@JFG_Canada) January 16, 2020

Meghan and husband Prince Harry are currently in separate countries amid their royal shakeup. Last week, the couple announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, become financially independent, and split their time between North America and the U.K.

The Duke of Sussex is in England, while she is in Canada with their 8-month-old son, Archie. A source told ET on Wednesday that Harry isn't expected to return to his wife and baby right away.

"The duke has some meetings [in London] early next week," the source explained.

On Wednesday, Harry also announced his plans for the 2022 Invictus Games. The royal created the Invictus Games -- an international event in which wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans compete in different sports -- after having served in the British Army for 10 years.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Harry met with the senior members of his family to discuss his and Meghan's future within the British monarchy. Harry met with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England.

Following the meeting, Queen Elizabeth released a statement in support of the couple. However, she noted that "there is some more work to be done."

"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family," the Queen said in a statement. "These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."

For more on Meghan's surprise visits to the centers in Vancouver -- and the latest from the shocking royal news -- watch the video below.

Meghan Markle Steps Out for First Time Since Megxit Amid News She Could Face Her Father in Court This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry Remains in London for Meetings While Meghan Markle and Son Archie Are in Canada

Meghan Markle's Father Could Be Testifying Against Her in Court Amid British Tabloids Lawsuit

Meghan Markle Pays a Surprise Visit to a Women's Center in Vancouver

Related Gallery