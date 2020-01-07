Meghan Markle is starting off 2020 on a very stylish note!

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry made their first official appearance of the new year on Tuesday, visiting the Canada House in London. Meghan was all smiles as she looked winter chic in a stylish tonal ensemble -- her signature look.

The 38-year-old royal wore a timeless Stella McCartney camel coat on top of an affordable H&M light brown turtleneck sweater tucked into a stunning chocolate-colored satin skirt from Massimo Dutti and coordinating Jimmy Choo velvet pumps. She looked gorgeous in her usual glowy makeup and her dark tresses in an effortless wavy style.

Meghan's outfit reads both sophisticated and modern, made up of versatile pieces that can be worn separately or together anywhere from the office to date night.

Her satin skirt is actually only $130 and still available on the Massimo Dutti website, but hurry as the "Markle Effect" catches on quick and can sell out fast.

Channel Meghan's look head to toe this season by shopping ET Style's similar picks ahead, along with her exact skirt.

GET THE LOOK:

Camel Double Breasted Coat Topshop Topshop Camel Double Breasted Coat Topshop A camel coat is a must-have classic. $130 at Topshop

Regular Fit Turtleneck Ribbed Sweatshirt A New Day Target Regular Fit Turtleneck Ribbed Sweatshirt A New Day An under-$20 turtleneck is a layering essential. Collect multiple colors -- you won't be sorry. $12 at Target

Satin Midi Skirt Massimo Dutti Massimo Dutti Satin Midi Skirt Massimo Dutti Snag Meghan's elegant brown satin skirt before it sells out! $130 at Massimo Dutti

Hazel Dress Pump Sam Edelman Amazon Hazel Dress Pump Sam Edelman The Sam Edelman Hazel pump is a staple and comes in an variety of colors. It's comfy, too. $98 at Amazon

