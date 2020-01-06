Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will officially be back in the public eye on Tuesday.

On Monday, it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Canada House in London, which serves as the offices of the High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom. The couple recently spent the holidays with a very private getaway in Canada.

According to royal communications, 38-year-old Meghan and 35-year-old Harry want to meet with Janice Charette, High Commissioner for Canada to the U.K., as well as staff, to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in the country. Following their meeting with the High Commissioner, the couple will visit the Canada Gallery and view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist, Skawennati. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also meet different members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors supporting the partnership between Canada and the U.K.

Harry and Meghan have visited Canada House before. During Commonwealth Day in March 2019, they met and spoke with young Canadians from a wide range of sectors including fashion, the arts, and business and academia, about their experiences as expats as well as opportunities for young people working in the Commonwealth.

Canada is, of course, a special place for Meghan, who was living in Toronto while filming Suits before moving to England to be with Harry. She has often referred to the city as her "second home."

Meanwhile, musician David Foster recently revealed that he helped the royal couple find their secluded holiday getaway home in Vancouver Island, Canada. His wife, Katharine McPhee, actually has a connection to Meghan given that the two performed in musicals together as children in Los Angeles.

"I felt honored that I was able to help Meghan there, because I'm a Canadian and we're a commonwealth country, we're the Crown's," the 70-year-old producer told DailyMail.com. "It's important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment. I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off."

ET also spoke to Iliya Pavlovic and Asymina Kantorowicz -- the couple who got their picture taken by Meghan when they ran into the royals while hiking at the Horth Hill Regional Park in North Saanich, British Columbia, Canada on New Year's Day -- and they described the royal couple as being down-to-earth.

"She was great," Kantorowicz said of Meghan's photography skills. "She framed it perfectly. She clearly knew what she was doing."

"They were so relaxed and so down-to-earth. They were so friendly," she added. "Honestly, we wouldn't have seen them had they not approached us, so it was so nice of them to stop and help us out."

