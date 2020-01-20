Meghan Markle Is All Smiles During Stroll With Archie After Royal Exit

Meghan Markle's new life suits her.

The Duchess of Sussex was all smiles as she was photographed taking a stroll with her 8-month-old son, Archie, in a park in Canada on Monday. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show Meghan happily carried her baby boy in a sling across her chest while walking her two dogs, Guy and Oz, on a trail, where she appeared to be followed by two bodyguards.

The former actress looked casual in a black leggings and a green beanie for her outing, while her son was bundled up in gray pants and a warm black jacket. The pair's outing came days after Queen Elizabeth II announced she had reached a resolution with Meghan and Prince Harry amid their desire to step back as senior members of the royal family and split their time between North America and the U.K.

Harry addressed his and Meghan's controversial move in his speech at a dinner for supporters of Sentebale in London on Sunday.



"The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly," he said. "It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option."



“What I want to make clear is, we're not walking away, and we certainly aren't walking away from you," Harry continued. "Our hope was to continue serving the queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn't possible. I've accepted this knowing it doesn't change who I am or how committed I am, but I hope it helps you understand what it had come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.”

