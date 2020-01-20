Kate Middleton dazzled in red as she attended a reception to mark the UK-Africa Investment Summit at Buckingham Palace in England on Monday evening.

Smiling in a glittering red dress with sheer long sleeves and matching bright heels, the 38-year-old royal looked stunning as she entered the event with Prince William.

The couple were hosting the reception on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

The summit is hosted by the U.K. government and aims to "demonstrate the strength of the relationship between the U.K. and Africa, showcase and promote the breadth and quality of investment opportunities across Africa, and highlight the U.K.’s commitment to supporting economic development in Africa," Kensington Palace said.

Harry was also involved in the summit, meeting with leaders from Malawi, Mozambique and Morocco to discuss investment in renewable energy, jobs, tourism and environmental issues.

The celebration of U.K.-Africa ties came just days after the royal family was shaken by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announcing they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family.



While delivering a speech at a dinner for supporters of Sentebale in London on Sunday, Harry addressed his controversial move.



"The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly," he said. "It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option."

“What I want to make clear is, we're not walking away, and we certainly aren't walking away from you," Harry continued. "Our hope was to continue serving the queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn't possible. I've accepted this knowing it doesn't change who I am or how committed I am, but I hope it helps you understand what it had come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.”

Queen Elizabeth II announced on Saturday that the couple would lose their HRH titles and repay the funds used to refurbish their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, England. The decision came after Harry entered negotiations with the queen regarding his and Meghan’s future.

“The discussions were all extremely friendly and constructive because the common goal was clear as was the desire to reach a successful conclusion. Everyone is pleased,” a source told ET.

“[Harry and Meghan] currently have no commercial agreements already signed or in the pipeline,” the source added about the couple becoming financially independent. “The spirit of this agreement allows them to pursue financial independence but they’ve made it clear everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.”

