Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, raised some eyebrows after being questioned about whether she will miss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their decision to step down as official royals.

Camilla was attending the Prospect Hospice Swindon’s 40th anniversary celebration in England when a reporter asked, "Will you miss Harry and Meghan?" as she exited the building.

Pausing, then appearing to say "Hmm," Camilla smiled. "Course," she said as she walked out.

The encounter was filmed and posted on social media, with many fans interpreting the royal’s reaction as awkward. "None of the royals have any poker face except for Catherine. I dare the royal reporters to ask the same from William," wrote one user.

"Body language doesn't match up... she shake's her head no when she says of coarse..." responded another social media user.

Others pointed out that Camilla was likely taken off-guard by the topic. "Reading too much into it. She was probably taken off guard by the question," replied a follower.

Watch Camilla’s face closely as she answers the question: “Will you miss Harry & Meghan?”

The Duchess of Cornwall smiles, pauses, then says “Hmmm. Course!” 😳😳pic.twitter.com/CbPbb92bAL — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 20, 2020

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family and want to work to become financially independent.

On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II announced that the couple will lose their HRH titles and repay the funds used to refurbish their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor, England.

Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, has since voiced his disapproval of her royal exit, calling the move "disappointing," in a clip from an upcoming documentary airing in the U.K.

"It's disappointing because she actually got every girl's dream," he said. "Every young girl wanted to become a princess and she got that and now she's tossing that away for, it looks like she's tossing that away for money."

On Sunday, Harry broke his silence, explaining the decision at a dinner for supporters of Sentebale in London.

"The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly," he said. "It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option."

See more on Harry and Meghan’s royal exit below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Serena Williams Shuts Down Meghan Markle Question: ‘But Good Try’

Queen Elizabeth Attends Church With Prince Andrew Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Decision

Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Markle Calls Her Exit From the Royal Family 'Embarrassing'

Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas Delivers Perfect Response to Meghan Markle Questions This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery