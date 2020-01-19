Queen Elizabeth is stepping out with her son.

On Sunday, the 93-year-old monarch attended church at St. Mary the Virgin Church in Hillington, Norfolk, alongside her son, Prince Andrew.

The queen, who wore a black-and-white checkered coat and coordinating hat, appeared to be in good spirits during the outing, smiling as she shook hands with those gathered.

The outing marks the queen's first since announcing that she reached an agreement with her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, following their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family," the statement read in part. "I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

Following the queen's statement, Buckingham Palace went into further detail about the new arrangement, sharing that Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH titles or receive public funds, though they will continue to maintain their private patronages. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also pay the government back for the renovations to Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their home in the U.K.

