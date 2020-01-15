It was business as usual for Kate Middleton and Prince William on Wednesday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out at City Hall in Bradford, England, for their first joint event since the royal drama began with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

Kate, 38, wowed while braving the winter weather in a black-and-white Zara dress with an olive green Alexander McQueen coat and black heels. The couple greeted well-wishers outside of City Hall in Bradford's Centenary Square, accepting flowers and kind words.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

William declined giving one woman an autograph -- as is royal protocol -- and told another that his 6-year-old son, Prince George, couldn't make the trip as he had to attend school. According to royal reporters, William politely ignored any questions about his brother or sister-in-law.

And cheers for William in the noisy corner too! pic.twitter.com/8FhZemwAHz — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 15, 2020

After the meeting at City Hall, the couple made a surprise visit to the MyLahore restaurant, which was inspired by the city of Lahore in Pakistan, which the couple visited on their recent royal tour of Pakistan.

They worked in the kitchen with the staff and even teamed up to make mango lassis. Later they visited the UK Women's Muslim Council.

CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In MyLahore. Kate loves cooking curry. William is making a lassi. pic.twitter.com/ZdRGmgP8SY — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) January 15, 2020

This appearance comes just two days after William met with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Prince Harry at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England, to discuss the Duke of Sussex's future within the British monarchy. Following the meeting, the Queen released a statement saying she was "entirely supportive" of Prince Harry seeking to create his own life with his new family, but added that they were still working to come up with a concrete solution.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, rocked the royal family last week when they announced that they plan to step back as senior members, become financially independent, and split their time between North America and the U.K.

Wednesday's outing marked the second public appearance William, 37, has made in the last week. Watch the clip below to see his touching exchange at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince William Returns to Work Amid Family Drama With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Prince William Returns to Work Amid Family Drama

Prince Harry and Prince William Release Joint Statement to Slam False Report Amid Drama

Prince Harry to Meet With Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles & Prince William on Monday to Discuss His Future

Related Gallery