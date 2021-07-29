Shopping

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Just Dropped Part 2 of the New Outdoor Basics Collection for Summer

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
skims kim kardashian
SKIMS

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS has another new collection, and it's made for everyday wear. Today, the star's loungewear and shapewear brand just launched their second drop of the Outdoor Basics line, specifically designed for wearing while outside. 

The new collection features a bike short, bralette, legging, t-shirt and tank, made from breathable, garment-dyed cotton with a smoothing effect. Drop 2 features the same breathable garment-dyed cotton but with new tonal color blocking, available in sizes XXS to 4X. Whether you are hiking, running errands, walking the dog or even just chilling at home, the Outdoor Basics line has pieces you'll feel comfortable and stylish in.

Kardashian shared images from the campaign for the new collection on Instagram. The 40-year-old mom of four looked nearly unrecognizable with platinum blonde hair and bleached eyebrows in the pics. 

Shop both drops from the SKIMS Outdoor Basics collection below.

SKIMS Outdoor Basics Tank Bodysuit
SKIMS Tank Bodysuit
SKIMS
SKIMS Outdoor Basics Tank Bodysuit
A retro-inspired low scoop bodysuit featuring color block panels and tonal contrast trims.
$68
SKIMS Outdoor Basics Scoop Neck Bralette
SKIMS Outdoor Basics Scoop Neck Bralette
SKIMS
SKIMS Outdoor Basics Scoop Neck Bralette
This low scoop bralette gives you added support with mesh lining.
$36
SKIMS Outdoor Basics Zip Up Hoodie
SKIMS Outdoor Basics Zip Up Hoodie
SKIMS
SKIMS Outdoor Basics Zip Up Hoodie
Whether you are outdoors or indoors, a comfortable zip up hoodie is a must. We are especially loving this blue chalk colorway. 
$62
SKIMS Outdoor Basics Bike Short in Pacific
SKIMS Outdoor Basics Bike Short in Pacific
SKIMS
SKIMS Outdoor Basics Bike Short in Pacific
A high-waist bike short is a Kardashian staple. 
$48
SKIMS Outdoor Basics Wide Neck Bralette in Desert
SKIMS Outdoor Basics Wide Neck Bralette in Desert
SKIMS
SKIMS Outdoor Basics Wide Neck Bralette in Desert
Wear this soft, scoop neck bralette anytime you're over underwire bras. 
$38
SKIMS Outdoor Basics Legging in Camel
SKIMS Outdoor Basics Legging in Camel
SKIMS
SKIMS Outdoor Basics Legging in Camel
Pair this comfy legging with everything from tees to sweatshirts. 
$62
SKIMS Outdoor Basics T-Shirt in Malachite
SKIMS Outdoor Basics T-Shirt in Malachite
SKIMS
SKIMS Outdoor Basics T-Shirt in Malachite
This t-shirt is an everyday essential. You won't regret grabbing multiple colors. 
$46
SKIMS Outdoor Basics Crew Neck Tank
SKIMS Outdoor Basics Crew Neck Tank
SKIMS
SKIMS Outdoor Basics Crew Neck Tank
This tank features a crew neckline and body-hugging fit. 
$42

RELATED CONTENT:

SKIMS Silk Collection Launches New Colors -- Shop Now Before It Sells

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks Are in Stock -- Shop Now!

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Announces Team USA Loungewear Partnership

Kim Kardashian Spots SKIMS in Billie Eilish's 'Lost Cause' Music Video

 