Kim Kardashian West has spotted Billie Eilish in SKIMS! In her self-directed music video for her latest single, “Lost Cause,” which dropped Wednesday, the vibe was all hot girl summer, with Eilish enjoying a fun-filled slumber party with friends.
Kardashian called out her brand after seeing Eilish in the video sporting SKIMS loungewear. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a clip from the video to her Instagram Story with the caption, “I spy SKIMS.” Eilish then shared the love by reposting Kardashian's post to her own story with a heart-face emoji.
In addition to SKIMS, Eilish rocked a La Perla silk pajama set, featuring azure blue shorts, shirt and cami. Her friends and dancers in the video also wore comfy, chic loungewear, including a terry top and shorts from NIA.
The GRAMMY winner dropped "Your Power" in April, following the release of "My Future" and "Therefore I Am" last year. When Eilish announced the upcoming album in April, she said the project is her "favorite thing I’ve ever created." Happier Than Ever is due out July 30.
Ahead, shop loungewear looks inspired by Eilish's "Lost Cause" music video.
