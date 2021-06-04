Shopping

Kim Kardashian Spots SKIMS in Billie Eilish's 'Lost Cause' Music Video -- Shop the Looks

By Marisa Runyon‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
33:51

Billie Eilish Wears Kim Kardashian's SKIMS in ‘Lost Cause’ Music…

03:07

Kim Kardashian Denies Ever Hooking Up With Travis Barker

04:32

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Uncover Who's Behind Nori’s Black Book

23:21

Celebrating Black Beauty: A Conversation of Culture

03:32

North West Pokes Fun at Mom Kim Kardashian For Fangirling Over O…

03:00

Kim Kardashian Reveals North West Imitates Her Most Iconic ‘KUWT…

02:47

Lil Nas X Gets Emotional While Channeling His Younger Self in ‘S…

03:46

JoJo Siwa Reveals Why She Is Trying to Have a Kissing Scene Remo…

03:46

Watch Megan Fox Do an Impression of Britney Spears!

25:22

Stream Queens | May 6, 2021

02:32

'Queen Bees' Trailer Starring Ellen Burstyn, Loretta Devine (Exc…

01:28

'Cruel Summer': Sarah Drew's Cindy Turner Gets Drunk as Jeanette…

02:25

Michelle Obama Admits She Worries About Racism Her Daughters Sas…

03:00

‘Saturday Night Live’: Elon Musk Jokes About Dogecoin and Histor…

02:41

‘SNL’ Cast Member Aidy Bryant Reacts to Elon Musk’s Hosting Cont…

02:36

Trisha Yearwood Shares How Husband Garth Brooks ‘Challenges Her …

02:03

‘Fatherhood’: On Set With Kevin Hart for His Emotional New Role …

04:58

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline on Filming 'Outer Banks' as a Cou…

01:53

Jennifer Lawrence Reacts to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Rum…

01:51

Drew Barrymore Opens Up About Her Love Life | Dear Drew

Kim Kardashian West has spotted Billie Eilish in SKIMS! In her self-directed music video for her latest single, “Lost Cause,” which dropped Wednesday, the vibe was all hot girl summer, with Eilish enjoying a fun-filled slumber party with friends.

Kardashian called out her brand after seeing Eilish in the video sporting SKIMS loungewear. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a clip from the video to her Instagram Story with the caption, “I spy SKIMS.” Eilish then shared the love by reposting Kardashian's post to her own story with a heart-face emoji.

Kim Kardashian Billie Eilish IG
Instagram

In addition to SKIMS, Eilish rocked a La Perla silk pajama set, featuring azure blue shorts, shirt and cami. Her friends and dancers in the video also wore comfy, chic loungewear, including a terry top and shorts from NIA.

The GRAMMY winner dropped "Your Power" in April, following the release of "My Future" and "Therefore I Am" last year. When Eilish announced the upcoming album in April, she said the project is her "favorite thing I’ve ever created." Happier Than Ever is due out July 30.

Ahead, shop loungewear looks inspired by Eilish's "Lost Cause" music video.

SKIMS Boyfriend Boxer
SKIMS Boyfriend Boxer
SKIMS
SKIMS Boyfriend Boxer
$26 AT SKIMS
SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxer
SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxer
SKIMS
SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxer
$32 AT SKIMS
SKIMS Boyfriend T-Shirt
SKIMS Boyfriend T-Shirt
SKIMS
SKIMS Boyfriend T-Shirt
$42 AT SKIMS
La Perla Silk Short Pajama Set
La Perla Silk Short Pajama Set
Bloomingdale's
La Perla Silk Short Pajama Set
$320 AT BLOOMINGDALE'S
NIA Crop Terry Button-Up Shirt
NIA Crop Terry Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom
NIA Crop Terry Button-Up Shirt
$66 AT NORDSTROM
NIA Mid-Length Sweater Short
NIA Mid-Length Sweater Short
NIA
NIA Mid-Length Sweater Short
$41 AT NIA (REGULARLY $48)

 RELATED CONTENT:

Billie Eilish Twerks, Goofs Off With Pals in 'Lost Cause' Music Video

Billie Eilish Drops New 'Happier Than Ever' Merch

Billie Eilish Makes Pearls Cool Again -- Shop Her Affordable Necklace

Shop New Billie Eilish Merch From the Amazon Music Artist Shop