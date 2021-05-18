Shopping

Billie Eilish Drops New 'Happier Than Ever' Merch

By Amy Lee‍
billie eilish happier than ever album
Billie Eilish/Interscope

Billie Eilish has dropped new merch for her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever. The collection on the musician's official store has hoodies, tees, sweatpants and accessories, featuring graphics and text inspired by the album, which is set to release on July 30.

Eilish shared the news on Instagram, posting campaign images for the new merch designs. The star looks gorgeous in beige and pink sweatsuits in the pics as she rocks her internet-breaking platinum blonde hair. In addition to Eilish's store website, fans can score merch styles, pre-order her album and buy her new photography book on Amazon as part of Amazon Music's Artist Merch Shop.

Earlier this month, Eilish released the single, "Your Power," from Happier Than Ever, and covered the June issue of British Vogue in glamorous corset looks. 

Shop Eilish's new merch, below. 

Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever Hooded Sweatshirt
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever Hooded Sweatshirt
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever Hooded Sweatshirt
A vintage-wash hoodie with "Happier Than Ever" embroidery. 
$120 AT BILLIE EILISH
Billie Eilish Pretty Boy T-Shirt
Billie Eilish Pretty Boy T-Shirt
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Pretty Boy T-Shirt
A bright pink tee, featuring an illustrated graphic of Billie. 
$50 AT BILLIE EILISH
Billie Eilish 'Happier Than Ever' [Sage Green 2 LP]
Billie Eilish 'Happier Than Ever' [Sage Green 2 LP]
Amazon
Billie Eilish 'Happier Than Ever' [Sage Green 2 LP]
Pre-order the 'Happier Than Ever' vinyl. 
$35 AT AMAZON
'Billie Eilish' Hardcover
'Billie Eilish' Hardcover
Amazon
'Billie Eilish' Hardcover
This photography book from the artist is a must-have for fans. 
$21 AT AMAZON
Official Billie Eilish Book T-Shirt
Official Billie Eilish Book T-Shirt
Amazon
Official Billie Eilish Book T-Shirt
Wear the 'Billie Eilish' Book T-Shirt. 
$28 AT AMAZON

