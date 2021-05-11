With her growing list of red carpet appearances, nobody doubted Billie Eilish's eye for style. But now that she's officially a co-chair for the 2021 Met Gala -- along with A-list names like Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka -- the 19-year-old artist is undoubtedly stepping up her game. The "Your Power" singer made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her change in hair color, her British Vogue cover shoot and more -- and naturally, her fashion choices reflected her sartorial chops.

The GRAMMY-winning artist's ensemble gave prime inspiration for video calls and beyond with a pale yellow button-down shirt, which went perfectly with her blonde locks. However, our eyes were set right on her timeless (and low-key affordable) jewelry, which came from the direct-to-consumer jewelry brand Mejuri. If you want to create a timeless, Zoom-ready look for yourself, you can. The singer's 14k solid gold fine jewelry pieces (some of which include pearl details, like her earrings and her necklace) are all available now -- and for $200 or less.

If you want to recreate Eilish's classic jewelry look for yourself, scroll down to shop her Mejuri jewelry pieces below. Then, check out ET Style's top picks from the fine jewelry brand. Trust us, no matter what type of piece you're getting -- whether it's a bracelet for yourself, a ring for your mom or hoop earrings for your bestie -- you won't go wrong with any of the everyday pieces from Mejuri.

