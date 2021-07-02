Shopping

Shop Lady Gaga's Affordable Gen Z-Approved Look

By ETonline Staff
lady gaga 1280
Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

Lady Gaga is dressed head to toe for summer! The 35-year-old star shared a stylish selfie on Instagram this week, sporting a pink printed matching set consisting of the Gen Z-approved bucket hat, button-down shirt and drawstring shorts. 

The "Rain on Me" singer shared the pic from her private jet. She captioned the post, "Did somebody say NEW YORK?....also why are these hats such a thing 👀" 

Gaga's outfit is from independent, all-inclusive fashion brand Petals and Peacocks. The three-piece matching set features an adorable strawberry butterfly pattern, and each piece is available for under $45. The multitalented artist's look instantly gives off summer vacation vibes. The style icon accessorized the ensemble with gold hoop earrings and layers of chain necklaces. 

Shop Gaga's exact outfit below. 

Petals & Peacocks Butterfly Energy Bucket Hat
Petals & Peacocks Butterfly Energy Bucket Hat
Nordstrom
Petals & Peacocks Butterfly Energy Bucket Hat
$28 AT NORDSTROM
Petals & Peacocks Butterfly Energy Vacation Shirt
Petals & Peacocks Butterfly Energy Vacation Shirt
Nordstrom
Petals & Peacocks Butterfly Energy Vacation Shirt
$45 AT NORDSTROM
Petals & Peacocks Butterfly Energy Vacation Shorts
Petals & Peacocks Butterfly Energy Vacation Shorts
Nordstrom
Petals & Peacocks Butterfly Energy Vacation Shorts
$45 AT NORDSTROM

