Halsey Reveals Her Baby Registry With Everything New Moms Need -- Shop Her Picks

By Amy Lee‍
Halsey is sharing her baby registry favorites. The "Without Me" singer has teamed up with Babylist to create her baby registry, and you can shop her top picks from the Babylist website. 

The musician, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, shared the news about the collaboration on Instagram earlier this month. 

"The best thing is if you don't know what to get, [Babylist] will give you testimonials from other parents and articles about the latest products and how they benefit baby's different stages of development. This is super helpful for me. I got to put everything in one place and keep track of what I didn't have and what I needed to get," Halsey said in an Instagram video. 

Halsey's list includes a ton of great baby and maternity essentials, from baby books and clothes to a bassinet and stroller. 

What's more, the collaboration gives back to parents and families in need. All donations from Halsey's Babylist registry donation page will be given to non-profit organization Baby2Baby to create The Great Group Gift, a “universal” baby registry where fans and communities can help families in need. Babylist and Halsey already donated $100,000 to the cause.

See Halsey's entire Babylist baby registry, and shop our top picks below.

Doona Car Seat & Stroller - Midnight Edition
According to Babylist, "Doona is a popular pick with parents who appreciate streamlined baby gear." The Doona Car Seat & Stroller features retractable wheels and handle, along with adjustable handlebar, baby-safe materials and faux leather details. 
$599
Sleepsack Swaddle (Cotton)
The Halo Sleepsack Swaddle has easy-to-wrap velcro wings and a 2-in-1 adjustable design. 
$22
Babylist Bottle Box
Babies can be particular about their bottles. This Bottle Box by Babylist comes with five bottles of different shapes and styles. 
$30 (REGULARLY $51)
Happiest Baby Snoo Smart Sleeper Bassinet
If you're looking to invest in a bassinet, look no further than the Happiest Baby Snoo Smart Sleeper Bassinet. With responsive technology, this bassinet helps baby sleep (and not wake up in the middle of the night) with the combination of gentle rocking and soothing white noise.  
$1,495
Burt's Bees Baby Organic Cotton Booties
These wrap-a-round Burt's Bees Baby Organic Cotton Booties are comfy and soft. 
$10 (REGULARLY $16)
Copper Pearl Bandana Bib Set
A new mom can never have too many bibs for her babe. 
$22 AT BABYLIST
Ubbi Steel Diaper Pail
The Ubbi Steel Diaper Pail has maximum odor control. It's easy to load, empty and clean. 
$70

