Halsey is sharing her baby registry favorites. The "Without Me" singer has teamed up with Babylist to create her baby registry, and you can shop her top picks from the Babylist website.

The musician, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, shared the news about the collaboration on Instagram earlier this month.

"The best thing is if you don't know what to get, [Babylist] will give you testimonials from other parents and articles about the latest products and how they benefit baby's different stages of development. This is super helpful for me. I got to put everything in one place and keep track of what I didn't have and what I needed to get," Halsey said in an Instagram video.

Halsey's list includes a ton of great baby and maternity essentials, from baby books and clothes to a bassinet and stroller.

What's more, the collaboration gives back to parents and families in need. All donations from Halsey's Babylist registry donation page will be given to non-profit organization Baby2Baby to create The Great Group Gift, a “universal” baby registry where fans and communities can help families in need. Babylist and Halsey already donated $100,000 to the cause.

See Halsey's entire Babylist baby registry, and shop our top picks below.

