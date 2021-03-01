Meghan Markle's Best Maternity Looks -- Shop Similar Outfits

Meghan Markle is pregnant again! The actress-turned-royal is expecting her second child with Prince Harry, and the duchess is dressing her growing bump in super chic outfits.

We know from her maternity style when she was pregnant with her son Archie, who will turn 2-years-old in May, Meghan never fails to radiate modern elegance in her ensembles from printed dresses to a blazer-and-jeans combination.

Ahead, ET Style has plucked some of Meghan's best maternity looks and shopped out similar pieces so you can emulate the duchess' style.

Get her chic maternity looks below.

Retro-Inspired Dress

For her first appearance since announcing she and Prince Harry are expecting their second child, Meghan looked beautiful in an Oscar de la Renta dress for Spotify's Stream On event in February. The retro-style sleeveless dress features a fun lemon pattern and drop-waist silhouette.

Youtube/Spotify

GET THE LOOK:

Kate Spade Lemon Zest Shirtdress Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Lemon Zest Shirtdress $59 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $199) Buy Now

Blazer and Dress Combo

The duchess knows a blazer elevates any outfit, and pairing it with a dress is the easiest outfit to throw on when you want to look polished. We love how she teamed a timeless black blazer with a printed knee-length shift dress.

March 2019 Karwai Tang/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

The Comfy Formula

When dressing down, the royal always reaches for her black maternity skinny jeans. The stretchy pair naturally calls for equally comfortable shoes like slip-on flats. She tops it off with a blazer, of course, to slightly dress up the look.

February 2019 Samir Hussein/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

Wrap Dress

In addition to shift dresses, Meghan is often spotted in wrap midis. A wrap silhouette is universally flattering and the tie sits above the waistline, accentuating the frame without restricting the stomach. It's a versatile dress you can wear no matter the season.

February 2019 Tom Pilston - WPA Pool/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Neutral Monochrome

She's all for a monochrome moment, especially in neutrals like cream, brown, beige and white. The head-to-toe style is undeniably chic for any occasion. A fitted knit dress like this one shows off the bump and feels amazingly comfortable. Style with a coat and pointed-toe pumps for a polished result.

January 2019 Karwai Tang/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

