Meghan Markle's Best Maternity Looks -- Shop Similar Outfits

By ETonline Staff
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan Markle is pregnant again! The actress-turned-royal is expecting her second child with Prince Harry, and the duchess is dressing her growing bump in super chic outfits. 

We know from her maternity style when she was pregnant with her son Archie, who will turn 2-years-old in May, Meghan never fails to radiate modern elegance in her ensembles from printed dresses to a blazer-and-jeans combination. 

Ahead, ET Style has plucked some of Meghan's best maternity looks and shopped out similar pieces so you can emulate the duchess' style. 

Get her chic maternity looks below. 

Retro-Inspired Dress

For her first appearance since announcing she and Prince Harry are expecting their second child, Meghan looked beautiful in an Oscar de la Renta dress for Spotify's Stream On event in February. The retro-style sleeveless dress features a fun lemon pattern and drop-waist silhouette. 

Meghan Markle Oscar de la Renta Dress
Youtube/Spotify

GET THE LOOK: 

Kate Spade Lemon Zest Shirtdress
Kate Spade Lemon Zest Shirtdress
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Lemon Zest Shirtdress
$59 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $199)

Blazer and Dress Combo 

The duchess knows a blazer elevates any outfit, and pairing it with a dress is the easiest outfit to throw on when you want to look polished. We love how she teamed a timeless black blazer with a printed knee-length shift dress. 

Meghan Markle on International Women's Day

March 2019

Karwai Tang/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

Express Supersoft Twill Boyfriend Blazer
Express Supersoft Twill Boyfriend Blazer
Express
Express Supersoft Twill Boyfriend Blazer
$128 AT EXPRESS
Alice + Olivia Ellis Windowpane Check Shift Minidress
Alice + Olivia Ellis Windowpane Check Shift Minidress
Nordstrom
Alice + Olivia Ellis Windowpane Check Shift Minidress
$139 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $330)

The Comfy Formula 

When dressing down, the royal always reaches for her black maternity skinny jeans. The stretchy pair naturally calls for equally comfortable shoes like slip-on flats. She tops it off with a blazer, of course, to slightly dress up the look. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

February 2019

Samir Hussein/WireImage

GET THE LOOK: 

Old Navy Classic Ponte-Knit Blazer
Old Navy Classic Ponte-Knit Blazer
Old Navy
Old Navy Classic Ponte-Knit Blazer
$34 AT OLD NAVY (REGULARLY $45)
H&M MAMA Skinny Jeans
H&M MAMA Skinny Jeans
H&M
H&M MAMA Skinny Jeans
$50 AT H&M
Birdies The Starling Loafer
Birdies The Starling Loafer
Nordstrom
Birdies The Starling Loafer
$95 AT NORDSTROM

Wrap Dress

In addition to shift dresses, Meghan is often spotted in wrap midis. A wrap silhouette is universally flattering and the tie sits above the waistline, accentuating the frame without restricting the stomach. It's a versatile dress you can wear no matter the season. 

Meghan Markle in floral dress and green boots

February 2019

Tom Pilston - WPA Pool/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

DKNY Floral-Print Midi Dress
DKNY Floral-Print Midi Dress
Macy's
DKNY Floral-Print Midi Dress
$129 AT MACY'S

Neutral Monochrome 

She's all for a monochrome moment, especially in neutrals like cream, brown, beige and white. The head-to-toe style is undeniably chic for any occasion. A fitted knit dress like this one shows off the bump and feels amazingly comfortable. Style with a coat and pointed-toe pumps for a polished result. 

Meghan Markle in beige monochrome outfit

January 2019

Karwai Tang/WireImage

GET THE LOOK: 

Mango Wool Double-Breasted Coat
Mango Wool Double-Breasted Coat
Mango
Mango Wool Double-Breasted Coat
$115 AT MANGO (REGULARLY $229)
Missguided Brown Rib Popper Front Maternity Dress
Missguided Brown Rib Popper Front Maternity Dress
Missguided
Missguided Brown Rib Popper Front Maternity Dress
$21 AT MISSGUIDED (REGULARLY $43)
Marc Fisher Gilson Pump
Marc Fisher Gilson Pump
DSW
Marc Fisher Gilson Pump
$60 AT DSW

