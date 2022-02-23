Meghan Markle's Armani dress is officially iconic, and you can shop the designer dress for yourself. This week, Fashion Museum Bath announced the Giorgio Armani Long Triple Silk Georgette Dress has been named as the Dress of the Year for 2021.

The black v-neck midi dress with white foliage embroidery and matching belt was worn by the Duchess of Sussex during her and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last spring. A version of the dress will be on display in the museum's exhibition, A History of Fashion in 100 Objects.

Markle's exact Giorgio Armani dress is back in stock if you're looking to splurge on the luxury fashion piece, which is priced at $4,700.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special led to a virtually infinite number of reactions from celebrities and fans alike. In the bombshell interview, the couple spoke on their decision to leave the U.K. and step down as senior members of the royal family. The former actress, who was pregnant at the time of the interview with her daughter, Lilibet Diana, paired the dress with an heirloom diamond bracelet from Princess Diana's collection, along with a Cartier bracelet, a Pippa Small aquamarine necklace and Aquazzura pointed-toe pumps. Prince Harry looked dapper in a gray J.Crew suit jacket and matching trousers.

