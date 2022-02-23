Shopping

Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Dress Is Back In Stock -- Shop the Fashion Museum's Dress of the Year

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
56:15

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show Daughter Lilibet Diana in Ch…

03:16

Zendaya and Tom Holland Hold Hands on NYC Night Out

04:01

Sherri Shepherd Gets Emotional Announcing That She's Taking Over…

03:00

Zoe Sozo Bethel, Miss Alabama, Dies at 27

03:31

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Call Off Engagement (Source)

03:23

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are 'So Happy' as New Parents (So…

01:03

Lamar Odom on Why He Talked So Openly About Khloe Kardashian on …

03:56

'Sister Wives': Christine on How Splitting From Kody Affected Ot…

03:31

Kylie Jenner Announces the Arrival of Her Baby Boy With Travis S…

03:39

'The Kardashians' First Trailer Includes Kourtney and Travis Bar…

02:17

Sam Hunt’s Wife Files for Divorce Citing ‘Adultery’

02:16

'Proud Family:' Keke Palmer, Billy Porter and More Introduce The…

03:03

Zendaya and Tom Holland Seen Snuggled Up During London Visit

02:40

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why She Doesn't Want a Public Marriage Pr…

02:16

ACMs 2021: All the Must-See Show-Stopping Moments

01:47

Courteney Cox Gets Her Fillers Dissolved: Beverly Hills Plastic …

04:00

Wendy Williams Says She's Going to Come Back 'Stronger' Amid Rep…

11:54

Why 'RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Believes Margaret Josephs' Affair Re…

03:01

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Snuggle Up on a Romantic Getaway…

Meghan Markle's Armani dress is officially iconic, and you can shop the designer dress for yourself. This week, Fashion Museum Bath announced the Giorgio Armani Long Triple Silk Georgette Dress has been named as the Dress of the Year for 2021. 

The black v-neck midi dress with white foliage embroidery and matching belt was worn by the Duchess of Sussex during her and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last spring. A version of the dress will be on display in the museum's exhibition, A History of Fashion in 100 Objects

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

Markle's exact Giorgio Armani dress is back in stock if you're looking to splurge on the luxury fashion piece, which is priced at $4,700. 

Giorgio Armani Long Triple Silk Georgette Dress
Giorgio Armani Long Triple Silk Georgette Dress
Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani Long Triple Silk Georgette Dress
Meghan's Armani silk georgette dress features long sleeves, v-neckline, belted waist and floral embroidery. 
$4,700

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special led to a virtually infinite number of reactions from celebrities and fans alike. In the bombshell interview, the couple spoke on their decision to leave the U.K. and step down as senior members of the royal family. The former actress, who was pregnant at the time of the interview with her daughter, Lilibet Diana, paired the dress with an heirloom diamond bracelet from Princess Diana's collection, along with a Cartier bracelet, a Pippa Small aquamarine necklace and Aquazzura pointed-toe pumps. Prince Harry looked dapper in a gray J.Crew suit jacket and matching trousers. 

J.Crew Ludlow Slim-Fit Suit Jacket & Suit Pant in Italian Wool
J.Crew Ludlow Slim-Fit Suit Jacket & Suit Pant in Italian Wool
J.Crew
J.Crew Ludlow Slim-Fit Suit Jacket & Suit Pant in Italian Wool
Prince Harry has worn this gray J.Crew Ludlow suit on multiple occasions.
JACKET: $425
PANT: $225

RELATED CONTENT:

This Meghan Markle Outfit Was Named Fashion Museum's Dress of the Year

10 Celeb-Loved Sunglasses for Spring 2022: J.Lo, Hailey Bieber & More

Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses Are Back In Stock on Amazon

Meghan Markle’s Favorite Beauty Products Available To Purchase

Related Gallery