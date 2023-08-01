Summer is almost here, so that means more of the things we love: enjoying picnics in the park, planning your 4th of July vacation and spending more time outdoors in the sunlight. Since you'll want to protect your eyes and skin as the weather continues to heat up, you'll need a trendy new pair of sunglasses to shield your eyes in style.

If you're looking for inspiration for your next go-to sunnies, then you might want to look to some celebrities for ideas. They are in the public eye after all, so dressing to impress is a full-time job with a lot of overtime. When it comes to stylish sunglasses, some celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Beyoncé and many more are known for their tinted eyewear.

We found 10 celeb-approved sunglasses that are perfect for this summer, from the peachy-pink sunglasses Bella Hadid rocked on Instagram to the tinted round sunglasses Selena Gomez sported on Only Murders in the Building. If you want to nab some celebrity style and show off the same designer shades as the stars, read on to shop celebrity-loved sunglasses.

Bella Hadid

We can't get enough of Bella Hadid's favorite pieces. It's just an extra perk that the model has plenty of affordable clothes and accessories, including her $20 cooling bra and her $40 heart-shaped hoops. Now, you can protect your eyes from the sun's rays and look cute with one of Hadid's go-to accessories — these peachy pink sunnies from INDY.

INDY Liotta Sunglasses Free People INDY Liotta Sunglasses These sweet sunnies from Brooklyn-based brand INDY feature a biodegradable bioacetate frame and polarized lenses — available in peach and black. $90 Shop Now

Jennifer Lopez

There's no denying that it's a good idea to take fashion and beauty advice from Jennifer Lopez. She's shown off various different fashion trends and hairstyles throughout the years, but we'd argue that she's the queen of sunglasses. J.Lo wore '70s-inspired, square-shaped Tory Burch sunglasses in New York.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Tory Burch Kira Rectangular Sunglasses Tory Burch Tory Burch Kira Rectangular Sunglasses These Tory Burch sunglasses still hold a classic rectangular shape, even with the polygonal angles on the frames. These minor changes to a basic eyewear shape make the Kira Rectangular Sunglasses truly unique. After all, geometric sunglasses are a great way to draw attention to your face. $201 Shop Now

Beyoncé

If we had the funds and closet space to spare, we'd happily fill our wardrobe full of Beyoncé-inspired clothes, shoes and sunglasses. You might not have Beyoncé's budget, but you can keep your eyes protected this summer (and beyond) with the same Velvet Canyon cat-eye frames as the actress, singer and songwriter.

Velvet Canyon Beat Generation Revolve Velvet Canyon Beat Generation While Beyoncé donned the Velvet Canyon Beat Generation Sunglasses in black on her Instagram, the same shades are currently available in the color blonde tort. The same sunglasses are available in the black hue on Velvet Canyon's website, but they'll cost you a little extra. $229 $101 Shop Now

Chloe Bailey

Actress, singer, songwriter, producer and dancer Chloe Bailey has pulled off some captivating looks over the years. As the most recent 'Ariel' actress in Disney's The Little Mermaid, she has the style and class of a princess. Whether she's walking a red carpet event or simply posing for a selfie on Instagram, it's clear we have a lot to learn from Bailey. Thankfully, the multi-faceted artist posted a pic of her sporting a pair of sleek and sharp, flat-top shades by Privé Revaux.

Fashionbomb Daily

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's fashion sense is a talent; she makes even casual outings look extravagant, and we think it's because she pays attention to the details of her outfits. She never fails to find the perfect earrings for each look, and she always has the right sunglasses, too. Just look at the classic round Valentino sunglasses she paired with her chic black dress. If you're looking for a pair that's more budget-friendly, Markle has also worn a similar shape via the Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses.

Gotham/GC Images

Hailey Bieber

There's no doubt Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber, are both trendsetters. From Levi's denim jean shorts to comfortable Alo Yoga leggings, she has sported so many cute and comfortable looks. The model loves '90s-inspired oval sunnies, such as the DMY by DMY Valentina frames she has rocked while off-duty.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bella Hadid has been seen rocking the same sunnies plenty of times, including during Paris Fashion Week.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Selena Gomez

Whether she's between takes, in character or just taking a pic with her besties, we love Selena Gomez's style. If you love Gomez's character, Mabel, and her style on Only Murders in the Building, then you'll love the exact sunglasses we found. In the first few minutes of the first episode of the Hulu series, Mabel is dressed in a yellow monochromatic outfit, and we'd argue that the Ray-Ban Round Metal Evolve Sunglasses really completes her look.

Hulu

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's fashion sense has evolved a lot throughout her career. Although her style frequently changes, it's clear to see she has a favorite pair of sunglasses. The multihyphenate has been seen in the timeless Ray-Ban Wayfarer quite a bit and has even worn them in her social media pics and videos.

Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Polarized Square Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Polarized Square Sunglasses Taylor Swift has worn the Original Wayfarer Sunglasses by Ray-Ban while out and about and when she did the "Wildest Dreams" TikTok trend. We can see why Swift and so many other celebs love these polarized frames because they seem to go with every outfit. $213 Shop Now

Gigi Hadid

Fashion icon Gigi Hadid has plenty of memorable looks, from the Met Gala red carpet to the runways at Fashion Week. You might not have the patience to replicate Hadid's high fashion styles, but thankfully the model's shades are a bit more attainable. Hadid's Charlotte Mercy Hensen Sunglasses look cute in every color they come in.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Charlotte Mercy Hensen Sunglasses The Iconic Charlotte Mercy Hensen Sunglasses These Charlotte Mercy Hensen Sunglasses create some faux-texture with its russet tortoise hue. The golden Charlotte Mercy logo adds a bit of detail to the sides of the frames. Plus, these sunglasses come in three other colors -- in case you want to switch up your Gigi Hadid-inspired eyewear. $179 Shop Now

Kendall Jenner

From Kim Kardashian to Kendall Jenner, the entire Kardashian-Jenner family has a great eye for fashion. Seriously, we would take fashion and beauty advice from Kendall Jenner any day (check out the star's extra comfy North Face Slipper-Style Boots). You might not be able to FaceTime the star and ask for her opinion on an outfit, but we did find the pair of brown gradient sunglasses from Salt Optics that she loves to wear.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Salt Optics 53mm Polarized Sunglasses Nordstrom Salt Optics 53mm Polarized Sunglasses Kendall Jenner has been photographed in these versatile rectangular sunglasses several times. We can see why she likes to wear them, seeing as they really give yellow-dominant outfits an extra pop of vibrancy. They complement neutral-toned outfits as well. $515 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Beyoncé and Amazon Release the New Collection of ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Merch: Shop Drop 2.0 Now

Taylor Swift's Sunnies Are Perfect for Summer: Shop Similar Styles

The 14 Most Stylish Sunglasses Under $50 to Shop for Summer

Where to Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses for Summer

Save Up to 50% On Ray-Ban Sunglasses for Summer

Michael Kors Is Having a Massive Summer Sale — Take an Extra 40% Off

17 Summer Vacation Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

Shop the Best Deals on Tory Burch Sandals to Step into Summer in Style

Selena Gomez Teases New Music With Studio Pics: 'It's Coming'

The Best Pairs of White Sneakers for Women to Wear This Summer

15 Stylish Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear This Summer

Kylie and Kris Jenner Live Their Best Lives in Paris at Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour

Save 20% On Olaplex Haircare Bestsellers to Repair Damaged Strands