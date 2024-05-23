Michael Kors is celebrating the start of summer with a Memorial Day sale on sale. Shop the best deals this weekend.
Summer is about to begin, and the Memorial Day deals are coming in hot. To make shopping for wardrobe essentials a much-needed breeze, the Michael Kors Memorial Day Sale is overflowing with serious discounts on gorgeous purses, shoes, sunglasses, swimsuits and dresses. You can add a little more designer into your life next season life with prices starting at just $19.
Now through Wednesday, May 29, Michael Kors is offering an extra 20% off sale styles. No code is needed as the double discounts on designer sale items are already applied and ripe for the picking.
Perfect for keeping your daily essentials close on summer getaways, this Michael Kors sale includes so many stylish totes, backpacks, crossbody bags and even luggage. From the Jet Set collection to the iconic Mercer that's both understated and versatile, these trendy and budget-friendly bags are everyday essentials.
Ahead, sale into summer and shop the best Michael Kors Memorial Day deals before your favorites sell out.
Jet Set Travel Small Messenger Bag
This compact and best-selling messenger bag features a sleek top-zip closure and an interior pocket to safely store a card case and more, while the adjustable shoulder strap promises a perfect fit.
Ayden Large Signature Logo Tote Bag
Structured and spacious, the Ayden is a timeless essential for work, play and everything in between.
Jet Set Travel Large Logo Tote Bag
This tote is a timeless style for every season. Crafted from Signature-print canvas with leather trim, it opens to a spacious interior with plenty of room to store all your essentials—be it for a day or for an entire weekend.
Jet Set Travel Small Graphic Logo Suitcase
Stand out from the crowd with this graphic canvas suitcase. The glamorous carry-on features 360-spinning wheels and opens to a compartmented interior that will keep your essentials in place during any flight.
Casey Leather Wedge Sandal
Take your getaway look to new heights with these wedges set on a braided jute platform.
Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Travel light while holding the essentials in style. Made from pebbled leather with smooth accents, this handbag features structured top handles and an adjustable shoulder strap for added versatility.
Emilia Small Logo Satchel
This everyday handbag has a silhouette that is so classic and feminine for elevating your jeans and t-shirt that's just as stylish when dressing up.
Medium Saffiano Leather Chain Card Case
On sale for less than $40, this card case is a stylish and practical day-to-dark accessory.
Sheila Medium Logo Backpack
From gym sessions to city commutes, Michael Kors' Sheila backpack has you covered. There's a dedicated pocket inside for your tablet, as well as a front zip pouch for smaller items.
Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Shoulder Bag
Ready to take you anywhere, this shoulder bag is crafted in Saffiano leather and the architectural shape features convenient side pockets and a secure top-zip fastening.
