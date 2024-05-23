Shop
Michael Kors Is Having a Memorial Day Sale on Sale — Save an Extra 20% on Summer-Ready Bags and Shoes

Michael Kors Memorial Day Sale
Michael Kors
By ETonline Staff
Published: 7:40 AM PDT, May 23, 2024

Michael Kors is celebrating the start of summer with a Memorial Day sale on sale. Shop the best deals this weekend.

Summer is about to begin, and the Memorial Day deals are coming in hot. To make shopping for wardrobe essentials a much-needed breeze, the Michael Kors Memorial Day Sale is overflowing with serious discounts on gorgeous purses, shoes, sunglasses, swimsuits and dresses. You can add a little more designer into your life next season life with prices starting at just $19.

Now through Wednesday, May 29, Michael Kors is offering an extra 20% off sale styles. No code is needed as the double discounts on designer sale items are already applied and ripe for the picking.

Shop the Michael Kors Sale

Perfect for keeping your daily essentials close on summer getaways, this Michael Kors sale includes so many stylish totes, backpacks, crossbody bags and even luggage. From the Jet Set collection to the iconic Mercer that's both understated and versatile, these trendy and budget-friendly bags are everyday essentials.

Ahead, sale into summer and shop the best Michael Kors Memorial Day deals before your favorites sell out.

Jet Set Travel Small Messenger Bag

Jet Set Travel Small Messenger Bag
Michael Kors

Jet Set Travel Small Messenger Bag

This compact and best-selling messenger bag features a sleek top-zip closure and an interior pocket to safely store a card case and more, while the adjustable shoulder strap promises a perfect fit.

$348 $79

Shop Now

Ayden Large Signature Logo Tote Bag

Ayden Large Signature Logo Tote Bag
Michael Kors

Ayden Large Signature Logo Tote Bag

Structured and spacious, the Ayden is a timeless essential for work, play and everything in between.

$358 $143

Shop Now

Jet Set Travel Large Logo Tote Bag

Jet Set Travel Large Logo Tote Bag
Michael Kors

Jet Set Travel Large Logo Tote Bag

This tote is a timeless style for every season. Crafted from Signature-print canvas with leather trim, it opens to a spacious interior with plenty of room to store all your essentials—be it for a day or for an entire weekend. 

$498 $87

Shop Now

Jet Set Travel Small Graphic Logo Suitcase

Jet Set Travel Small Graphic Logo Suitcase
Michael Kors

Jet Set Travel Small Graphic Logo Suitcase

Stand out from the crowd with this graphic canvas suitcase. The glamorous carry-on features 360-spinning wheels and opens to a compartmented interior that will keep your essentials in place during any flight.

$598 $319

Shop Now

Casey Leather Wedge Sandal

Casey Leather Wedge Sandal
Michael Kors

Casey Leather Wedge Sandal

Take your getaway look to new heights with these wedges set on a braided jute platform.

$115 $63

Shop Now

Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag

Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Michael Kors

Mercer Extra-Small Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag

Travel light while holding the essentials in style. Made from pebbled leather with smooth accents, this handbag features structured top handles and an adjustable shoulder strap for added versatility.

$348 $71

Shop Now

Emilia Small Logo Satchel

Emilia Small Logo Satchel
Michael Kors

Emilia Small Logo Satchel

This everyday handbag has a silhouette that is so classic and feminine for elevating your jeans and t-shirt that's just as stylish when dressing up.

$498 $79

Shop Now

Medium Saffiano Leather Chain Card Case

Medium Saffiano Leather Chain Card Case
Michael Kors

Medium Saffiano Leather Chain Card Case

On sale for less than $40, this card case is a stylish and practical day-to-dark accessory.

$258 $31

Shop Now

Sheila Medium Logo Backpack

Sheila Medium Logo Backpack
Michael Kors

Sheila Medium Logo Backpack

From gym sessions to city commutes, Michael Kors' Sheila backpack has you covered. There's a dedicated pocket inside for your tablet, as well as a front zip pouch for smaller items. 

$498 $87

Shop Now

Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Shoulder Bag

Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Shoulder Bag
Michael Kors

Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Shoulder Bag

Ready to take you anywhere, this shoulder bag is crafted in Saffiano leather and the architectural shape features convenient side pockets and a secure top-zip fastening.

$558 $95

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

