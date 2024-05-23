Summer is about to begin, and the Memorial Day deals are coming in hot. To make shopping for wardrobe essentials a much-needed breeze, the Michael Kors Memorial Day Sale is overflowing with serious discounts on gorgeous purses, shoes, sunglasses, swimsuits and dresses. You can add a little more designer into your life next season life with prices starting at just $19.

Now through Wednesday, May 29, Michael Kors is offering an extra 20% off sale styles. No code is needed as the double discounts on designer sale items are already applied and ripe for the picking.

Shop the Michael Kors Sale

Perfect for keeping your daily essentials close on summer getaways, this Michael Kors sale includes so many stylish totes, backpacks, crossbody bags and even luggage. From the Jet Set collection to the iconic Mercer that's both understated and versatile, these trendy and budget-friendly bags are everyday essentials.

Ahead, sale into summer and shop the best Michael Kors Memorial Day deals before your favorites sell out.

Emilia Small Logo Satchel Michael Kors Emilia Small Logo Satchel This everyday handbag has a silhouette that is so classic and feminine for elevating your jeans and t-shirt that's just as stylish when dressing up. $498 $79 Shop Now

Sheila Medium Logo Backpack Michael Kors Sheila Medium Logo Backpack From gym sessions to city commutes, Michael Kors' Sheila backpack has you covered. There's a dedicated pocket inside for your tablet, as well as a front zip pouch for smaller items. $498 $87 Shop Now

