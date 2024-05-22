Shop
Sales & Deals

Kosas Makeup and Skincare Sets Are Up to 50% Off for Memorial Day, Including Celeb Favorites

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kosas Memorial Day Sale
Kosas
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:19 PM PDT, May 22, 2024

Kosas is having a Memorial Day sale on must-have makeup and skincare sets until May 27.

The unofficial start to summer is nearly here and to celebrate, our favorite beauty brands are starting to roll out Memorial Day sales. No matter which of your summer favorites need to be replenished, almost every shopper can find what they’re looking for on deep discount.

Now through Monday, May 27, the Kosas Memorial Day sale is offering up to 50% off entire sets that are fully customizable. From the complexion-enhancing Dream Skin Duo to the 24/7 Brows + Lashes Set, you can stock up on best-selling everyday makeup and skincare essentials.

Shop the Kosas Sale

Formulated with nourishing ingredients, the clean beauty brand loved by Hailey BieberOlivia Wilde and Gwyneth Paltrow makes must-haves that look as good as they feel on your skin. Hailey Bieber gets date night-ready with Kosas Revealer Concealer, which she told Vogue she applies along her jawline for a “lifted” and “sculpted look.” “I just love that it’s like creamy and hydrating and leaves just this dewy finish on the skin,” she said while walking through her routine.

Ahead, check out the best Kosas Memorial Day deals to score until the end of the long weekend.

Glowiest Skin Ever Set

Glowiest Skin Ever Set
Kosas

Glowiest Skin Ever Set

The Kosas Glow I.V. Vitamin-Infused Skin Illuminating Enhancer combined with Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 is a dream team for glowy skin every single day. Save 20% on a medium-coverage foundation and nutrient-rich skin enhancer.

 

 

$80 $64

Shop Now

24/7 Brows + Lashes Set

24/7 Brows + Lashes Set
Kosas

24/7 Brows + Lashes Set

For your best brows and lashes all day, this set includes a nighttime treatment and daytime clear brow gel to boost, condition, tame, and set.

$72 $58

Shop Now

Dream Skin Duo

Dream Skin Duo
Kosas

Dream Skin Duo

Bundle a full-size BB Burst Tinted Gel Cream with the fan-favorite Revealer Concealer for fresh, vibrant, healthy-looking skin this summer.

$68 $61

Shop Now

Kosas Travel Kit

Kosas Travel Kit
Kosas

Kosas Travel Kit

If you have a summer getaway planned, this ready-to-go bag includes six best-selling makeup, skincare and body essentials in travel-friendly sizes.

$73 $60

Shop Now

Cloud Skin Trio

Cloud Skin Trio
Kosas

Cloud Skin Trio

Get almost 40% off a mini concealer, full-size setting powder and dual-ended blender for dreamy skin all summer.

$64 $40

Shop Now

Kosasport Essentials Set

Kosasport Essentials Set
Kosas

Kosasport Essentials Set

Get 50% off deodorant, body wash and lip balm — three skincare-powered daily essentials for your freshest pits, smoothest skin and softest lips. Just scrub, swipe, and go.

$56 $28

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Luxury Beauty Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Luxury Beauty Deals to Shop on Amazon Right Now

Save 20% on All of Supergoop's SPF Must-Haves Just in Time for Summer

Sales & Deals

Save 20% on All of Supergoop's SPF Must-Haves Just in Time for Summer

EltaMD's Celeb-Loved Sunscreens Are 20% Off Just in Time for Summer

Sales & Deals

EltaMD's Celeb-Loved Sunscreens Are 20% Off Just in Time for Summer

The Best Sunscreen Deals for Your Face and Body at Amazon

Sales & Deals

The Best Sunscreen Deals for Your Face and Body at Amazon

Save 20% on Tatcha's Celeb-Favorite Luxury Skincare at This Rare Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 20% on Tatcha's Celeb-Favorite Luxury Skincare at This Rare Sale

Save 20% on Tula Skincare Bestsellers Just in Time for Summer

Sales & Deals

Save 20% on Tula Skincare Bestsellers Just in Time for Summer

La Mer's Iconic Creme de la Mer Moisturizer Is Over $500 Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

La Mer's Iconic Creme de la Mer Moisturizer Is Over $500 Off Right Now

Tags: